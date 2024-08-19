UK slips to 5th in global cybersecurity rankings, claims report

Share

The UK has fallen to fifth place globally in terms of cybersecurity and internet privacy knowledge according to report from NordVPN.

To mark International VPN Day on 19th August (today) security experts are urging Brits to ensure their data privacy is safe and secure.

Fewer Brits now recognise the security benefits of updating apps immediately — 58% in 2024, down from 71% in 2023.

However, awareness of handling phishing attacks has increased from 60% to 68% in 2024.

NordVPN’s National Privacy Test (NPT) evaluates global cybersecurity and online privacy awareness and this year it received 25,567 responses from 181 countries.

The research found that the UK excelled at dealing with suspicious streaming service offers and creating strong passwords (96%), but Brits struggled to identify the privacy issues of using AI at work (5%).

AI has become particularly popular among office workers and students in recent years. However, popular chatbots such as ChatGPT use an open network which can pose a privacy risk, especially if they are sharing commercially sensitive information.

Chatbots also generate responses based on available online information and this means there is also a risk of plagiarism and inaccuracies, especially if employees do not do their due diligence to verify information.

Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, comments:

“As the digital threats and scams evolve at an alarming rate, internet users must understand the significance of safeguarding their personal information.

“The National Privacy Test takes the responsibility to educate people globally about cyber threats and equip them with essential tips to protect against fraud, data harvesting, surveillance, and other online dangers.”

However, this year’s results showed that the world’s online privacy and cybersecurity awareness continue declining over the last few years.

These countries rank in the top three for internet privacy and cybersecurity awareness:

1. Singapore (62/100)

2. Finland and Lithuania (61/100)

3. Germany and the United States (60/100)

Marijus Briedis continues: “Technological advancements might be overwhelming for some people, which may make them struggle to keep up. Convenience-driven online applications become more ingrained in our daily lives, and people often prioritise ease of use over privacy, unintentionally exposing themselves to risks.

“Even though it’s concerning to see a decline in global internet privacy awareness, this trend only confirms the growing need for more education in protecting our perso

