UK government shelves £1.3bn AI funding, iPhone 16 Pro Max leaks

The new UK Labour government has shelved £1.3bn of funding promised by the Conservatives for tech and Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects, the BBC has learned. It includes £800m for the creation of an exascale supercomputer at Edinburgh University and a further £500m for AI Research Resource, which funds computing power for AI. Both funds were unveiled less than 12 months ago. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said the money was promised by the previous administration but was never allocated in its budget. BBC

The former CNN anchor Don Lemon has sued Elon Musk and X over a cancelled deal with the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. His filing in California superior court in San Francisco includes claims of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, misappropriation of Lemon’s name and likeness, and breach of express contract. Musk abruptly terminated a planned partnership with Lemon in March, hours after Lemon filmed an interview with him. The Guardian

Less than 48 hours ago five dummy iPhone 16 units posed for a group shot revealing some of the colors we should expect. And that was, without a doubt, a very colorful affair. Today we have basically the same leak but for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, except in this case all the colors are gone and we’re left with white, black, and gray. Take a look:

The Pro iPhones are definitely going to be way less playful, color-wise, than the non-Pro ones. Boring isn’t a bad word to describe these hues, but the redemption will come from the rumored fourth one, not pictured here: Rose. As for what we can see, the black option for the next generation will be blacker than what we’ve seen in the iPhone 15 Pro series. That’s about it. GSM Arena

Trying to make Meta Quest a mainstream hit has cost $8.3 billion so far this year, but there’s no sign that Mark Zuckerberg is giving up yet. After Sony slashed the price of the PlayStation VR2 – which they still haven’t announced a new game for since launch – the question of whether virtual reality is ready for the mainstream has once again become a hot issue. There are many very good headsets on the market now, and many great games, but there’s still little sign that they’re a mass-market proposition. Metro

After a flurry of leaks, we now know exactly what the hotly anticipated fourth-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat will look like thanks to an early unboxing video shared on TikTok and YouTube. FranklyHonestManReviews, who only created his channels yesterday and declines to name his source, managed to get his hands on the smart thermostat in three colors: polished silver, polished gold, and obsidian. He says these are “all three available colors”, indicating that unlike the third-generation model, the new version won’t come in white. Tech Radar

First up, changes to Maps aim to make it easier to report incidents and helpful information, like nearby construction, lane closures, objects and police presence. These reports come from the Maps and Waze communities, and users will now see which app a report came from. There are larger reporting icons that are designed to be easier to tap for quickly sharing updates, and other drivers can also confirm the incident with a quick tap. MacRumors

