TalkTalk confirms end of mid-contract price rises

TalkTalk has confirmed that it will be introducing a major pricing shake-up later this month. The telecoms provider has confirmed that it will be making changes to its mid-contract price rises in line with Ofcom’s new rules.

From the middle of August, TalkTalk will be moving away from inflation-based mid-contract price rises and instead will tell customers how much their contract will rise each year in “pounds and pence”.

Under current rules, broadband and mobile companies are allowed to increase prices mid-contract. Most use Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation data for December, or Retail Prices Index (RPI) for January to decide their increases – this year’s hikes sat between 7.9% and 8.8%.

From August 12, customers joining or re-contracting with TalkTalk – will see their monthly bill for broadband increase by £3 a month in April. Over the course of the year, this will equate to £36. So for example, if you are paying £26 a month for your contract taken out after August 12, after April 2025, it will rise to £29 a month.

However, customers who took out contracts before August 12, will continue to see mid-contract increases based on CPI, plus 3.7% annually in April. TalkTalk says this applies to in-contract and out-of-contract customers.

Says Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy:

“Which? led the campaign for a ban on unpredictable mid-contract price hikes by telecoms providers so it’s positive news for new and re-contracting TalkTalk customers that they will be getting more certainty about pricing. “Telecoms providers still including these unfair mid-contract price hikes in contracts should put an end to these practices as soon as possible rather than waiting for the regulator’s January ban to take effect. Providers should also ensure any price increases are justified and set competitively.”

