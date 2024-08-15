Sonos considering bringing back old app, Nintendo Switch 2 delayed

Share

Just a few months after debuting an all-new mobile app for controlling its audio products, Sonos is considering bringing back the previous version of the app following numerous user complaints, reports The Verge. While Sonos has been working to address a number of missing features and issues with the new app and has laid out a timeline to keep users updated on the company’s progress, The Verge reports that “discussions high up within Sonos” have centered around potentially offering the old app as an interim solution. MacRumors

Nintendo Switch 2 won’t launch before April 2025, per a report online that Eurogamer understands to be correct. The next console from Nintendo is still officially unannounced, though developers have been prepping games to be ready for its launch for some time. Nintendo initially wanted to launch Switch 2 in late 2024, but has since shifted its internal plans – firstly without ruling out a Q1 2025 date. Now, however, developers have been told not to expect Switch 2 this current financial year, which ends on 31st March 2025. Eurogamer

Some of the biggest social media platforms are failing to detect and remove dangerous suicide and self-harm content, according to a study. The Molly Rose Foundation found that of more than 12 million content moderation decisions made by six of the biggest platforms, over 95% of them were detected and removed by only two sites – Pinterest and TikTok. The other four platforms that featured in the report were Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and X, formerly Twitter. Sky News

Donald Trump has tried to blame the “complexity of modern technology” for his “strange” apparent lisp during his live interview with Elon Musk. The former president joined the tech billionaire on X Spaces on Monday night for what was billed as a game-changing “conversation.” But instead of the content of the almost two-hour-long event, listeners were transfixed with the sound of Trump’s voice. Independent

Cybersecurity firm Wiz, which last month rejected a $23bn (£18bn) takeover bid from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is to open a European headquarters in London – a move that is a major shot in the arm for the UK’s aspiration to be a global tech hub. The new office, the company’s first in Europe, will be run by co-founder and research and development head, Roy Reznik, who is relocating from Israel to the UK capital. The Guardian



Disney World is arguing a man cannot sue it over the death of his wife because of terms he signed up to in a free trial of Disney+. Jeffrey Piccolo filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Disney after his wife died in 2023 from a severe allergic reaction after eating at a restaurant at the theme park. However, Disney argues its terms of use, which Mr Piccolo agreed to when creating his Disney account in 2019, means they have to settle out of court. BBC Soaring demand for AI-capable infrastructure is causing a spike in orders for SSDs (Solid State Drives) and manufacturers are raising the prices across the board. Market analysis by TrendForce has claimed demand is expected to rise by 60% in the coming years, pushing suppliers to boost development and manufacturing and focus on producing higher-capacity products to meet the growing needs of power- and data-hungry AI tools. Tech Radar Network access provider Openreach (BT) has just announced that they’re planning to launch their first symmetric 1Gbps speed Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) based broadband ISP packages, albeit initially only in “certain locations” from April 2025. Some of the first premises to benefit will be those covered by their rural Project Gigabit contracts (here). Openreach’s full fibre network has so far covered 15 million premises (there are around 32.5m across the UK), but they aim to reach 25 million by December 2026. ISPreview

