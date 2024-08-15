Sonos considering bringing back old app, Nintendo Switch 2 delayed
Just a few months after debuting an all-new mobile app for controlling its audio products, Sonos is considering bringing back the previous version of the app following numerous user complaints, reports The Verge. While Sonos has been working to address a number of missing features and issues with the new app and has laid out a timeline to keep users updated on the company’s progress, The Verge reports that “discussions high up within Sonos” have centered around potentially offering the old app as an interim solution. MacRumors
Nintendo Switch 2 won’t launch before April 2025, per a report online that Eurogamer understands to be correct. The next console from Nintendo is still officially unannounced, though developers have been prepping games to be ready for its launch for some time. Nintendo initially wanted to launch Switch 2 in late 2024, but has since shifted its internal plans – firstly without ruling out a Q1 2025 date. Now, however, developers have been told not to expect Switch 2 this current financial year, which ends on 31st March 2025. Eurogamer
Some of the biggest social media platforms are failing to detect and remove dangerous suicide and self-harm content, according to a study. The Molly Rose Foundation found that of more than 12 million content moderation decisions made by six of the biggest platforms, over 95% of them were detected and removed by only two sites – Pinterest and TikTok. The other four platforms that featured in the report were Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and X, formerly Twitter. Sky News
Donald Trump has tried to blame the “complexity of modern technology” for his “strange” apparent lisp during his live interview with Elon Musk. The former president joined the tech billionaire on X Spaces on Monday night for what was billed as a game-changing “conversation.” But instead of the content of the almost two-hour-long event, listeners were transfixed with the sound of Trump’s voice. Independent
Cybersecurity firm Wiz, which last month rejected a $23bn (£18bn) takeover bid from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is to open a European headquarters in London – a move that is a major shot in the arm for the UK’s aspiration to be a global tech hub. The new office, the company’s first in Europe, will be run by co-founder and research and development head, Roy Reznik, who is relocating from Israel to the UK capital. The Guardian