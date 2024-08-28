Smart launches mid-size SUV, smart #5

Share

Smart officially unveils all-new #5 Summit Edition and #5 Premium+ models at its world premiere event in Byron Bay, Australia

Exterior features include a roof light bar and electric trailer hitch, while the Adventurers’ Collection package offers underbody protection, a roof carrier, side steps, a side bag, and a ladder

The smart #5 is equipped with an advanced AMD V2000 computer chip to ensure a high-performance user experience

Smart has unveiled its new #5 model at a world premiere event in Byron Bay, Australia. The third vehicle in the brand’s all-electric portfolio, the #5 sees smart enter the premium mid-size SUV segment, taking a further step towards future mobility.

Alongside the #1 and #3, the smart #5 offers a premium SUV experience equipped with state-of-the-art electric drive, ADAS technologies and a seamless, intelligent cockpit, claims the manufacturer.

Styled by Mercedes-Benz, the #5 picks up on familiar smart design elements including a panoramic halo roof, frameless doors, and short front and rear overhangs. The smart #5 has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm, with an overall length of 4,705 mm.



Comfort features include ambient lighting with 256 colours and the ability to adjust all seats to create a king-size, queen-size, or single sleeping space in the cockpit. The entertainment system features a built-in projector paired with a Sennheiser Signature Sound System with 21 speakers including a portable one.

A rising speaker with ambient lighting synchronizes with the rhythm of the music to create a complete audio-visual experience. In addition, the vehicle has 34 storage compartments, a 72-litre frunk, and expansive storage space of up to 1,530 litres in the rear.

With its 800-volt platform, the smart #5 can reach new levels of performance in terms of charging speed and range, claims Smart. The #5’s 100kWh battery has a super-charging function (4C), which enables charging from 10% to 80% in just 15 minutes. A range of over 740 km (CLTC) can be achieved, and a 220V power socket in the boot offers unlimited versatility when off the grid. In addition, the vehicle boasts several on- and off-road driving modes, including Adaptive, Sand, Snow, Mud, and Rock.

The all-new smart #5 will be launched and delivered in Europe at the beginning of next year.

