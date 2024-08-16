RealMe unveils ‘world’s fastest charger’, Huawei teases triple-fold phone

in the world for smartphones, which can fully charge a smartphone in less than 5 minutes. The 320-watt fast-charging technology, dubbed “320W,” was developed by Chinese consumer electronics company Realme and beats out previous chargers. Smartphone maker Redmi, a Xiaomi subsidiary, had previously unveiled a 300 W technology to charge up a device in 4 minutes and 55 seconds in February 2023, but no manufacturer has since been able to go beyond this — until now. Live Science to work in, but its efforts have been unsuccessful, according to a Meta security report released on Thursday. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram found that so far AI-powered tactics “provide only incremental productivity and content-generation gains” for bad actors and Meta has been able to disrupt deceptive influence operations. Meta’s efforts to combat “coordinated inauthentic behavior” on its platforms come as fears mount that generative AI will be used to trick or confuse people in elections in the United States and other countries. Guardian

The boss of mobile phone firm Three has hit out at the UK’s “abysmal” 5G speeds and availability. Chief executive Robert Finnegan made the comments as he urged regulators to approve the company’s planned merger with Vodafone – arguing the £15bn move would pave the way for better investment in network infrastructure. It came as Three reported pre-tax losses of £30m during the first six months of 2024 – an improvement on the £76m it lost during the same period last year. Sky News



Nothing is stopping child sexual abuse imagery spreading on WhatsApp, a safety group has warned. The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) is calling on Meta, which owns WhatsApp, to do more to protect children and put mechanisms in place. The group suggested these mechanisms could stop the spread of material like the content sent to disgraced BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards. A WhatsApp spokesperson said the app’s users had the “ability to report directly to WhatsApp so we can ban any user who shares this heinous material and report them” to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. BBC

Huawei is working on a triple-folding smartphone, and we saw one photo of the unfolded device in the hands of Richard Yu, CEO of the CBG (Consumer Business Group) division. Today, exactly one week later, another shot appeared online, and at this point, it looks unlikely that these “leaks” are accidental. Here, the executive is holding the device in its folded form. We can see it is an extremely thin device with a bulging camera island.



Richard Yu, Huawei CEO with the triple-folding smartphone

The device is expected to have a 10″ foldable display and should arrive this fall before the Mate 70 series (which is scheduled for mid-to-late Q4).

Prince Harry took a veiled swipe at Elon Musk over the rapid spread of misinformation on social media in the wake of far-right riots across the UK. The Duke of Sussex said “those with positions of influence” should take more responsibility for tackling lies online and warned “social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down”. Speaking at a conference about improving the digital landscape on the first day of their tour of Colombia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to a school children about dealing with life on the internet. Independent