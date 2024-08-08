QR codes being hijacked for subscription traps and scams

Share



Have you spotted a recurring payment to a company you’ve never heard of? You’re not alone, as subscription traps – often linked to dodgy QR codes – are one of the most commonly reported complaints to Which? scam sharer tool.

According to the tool, people have found they’ve been charged for subscriptions they didn’t sign up for after trying to download apps on their phones, or scan QR codes in restaurants, pubs, shops, bus stops, stations and car parks. Others notice payments to brands they don’t recognise, but don’t know where these companies got their card details from.

There’s no doubt that scammers have sensed an opportunity to abuse Quick Response (QR) codes, those black and white patterned squares you scan with a smartphone, to be directed to a website. Only last month, Greater Manchester Police warned of a ‘steep rise’ in QR code fraud, particularly in open spaces such as car parks.

Says Lisa Webb, Which? Consumer Law Expert:

“Consumers should watch out for dodgy QR code links which could see them charged for subscriptions they didn’t sign up for after trying to download apps on their phones, or scanning QR codes in restaurants, pubs, shops and car parks.

“Stick to your device’s in-built scanner, usually found in the camera app, to minimise the risk of clicking a dodgy ad or downloading malware.

“Finally, always preview the web address as you start to scan any QR codes – you should be able to inspect the link by clicking on additional settings within the scanner, or you could turn off internet access for your device by putting it on airplane mode to view the address details first. If it doesn’t begin with ‘https’ or the website’s address differs from what you were expecting, don’t visit it.”

