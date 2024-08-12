Most popular car tech that could increase value – parking sensors top list

Share

Parking sensors are the most popular car tech feature, with the majority (62%) of drivers believing they are useful and over half (53%) using them regularly

Two in five (40%) drivers think wing mirror defrosters are important for increasing safety (59%), convenience (59%) and efficiency (38%)

Over a third (35%) of drivers would pay more for a car with a parking camera or parking sensors

Car manufacturers are implementing a significant number of technology features in modern cars, which are intended to make the driving experience safer and more convenient.

Uswitch car insurance recently conducted a survey to identify the tech features car owners think are most useful and which would influence them to pay more for a vehicle.

Most popular car tech features

Car feature % respondents who think it’s useful Parking sensors 62% Parking cameras 57% Wing mirror defrosters 40% Heated seats 36% Lane departure warning 34%

The Uswitch survey found that parking sensors are the most popular car tech feature, with the majority (62%) of respondents believing they are a useful addition and over half (53%) using them regularly.

Parking sensors audibly alert the driver of any obstructions or obstacles when parking using radar technology. They have become a widely valued add-on, with the market size projected to be worth USD 14.6 billion by 2030, demonstrating the popularity of this feature. The main reasons respondents think parking sensors are useful are safety (82%), convenience (50%) and efficiency (40%).

Almost three in five (57%) car owners also think parking cameras are useful, with the main reasons being increased safety (82%), convenience (48%) and security (40%).

Wing mirror defrosters are the third most popular feature with two in five (40%) car owners stating they are useful for safety (59%), convenience (59%) and efficiency (38%).

Some cars have a heating system built into the wing mirrors which enables quick and even defrosting, keeping the mirrors clear. Despite a significant number of respondents thinking this feature is useful, the survey found that only 22% have it in their car.

Car tech features influence purchase decisions

Amongst the drivers surveyed who have built-in tech features in their cars, almost two-fifths (38%) reported that the features influence their purchase decisions.

Out of all respondents surveyed, below are the top features that would influence them to spend more on a vehicle:

Over a third (35%) of drivers would pay more for a car with parking cameras or parking sensors. Not only do these features increase safety and convenience, but buying a car with them already built-in could save drivers money. Buying and installing a reversing camera separately can cost up to £320, while parking sensors can cost up to £525.

A quarter (25%) of respondents would also pay more for a vehicle with heated seats. While heated seats were previously exclusive to luxury cars, they now often come as a default option in many mid and higher-end vehicles. However, with more affordable models you may have to pay extra for them as an add-on. The cost of retrofitting heated seats starts at around £350, so getting them pre-installed can save drivers money

