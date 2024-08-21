McAfee launches AI-powered deepfake detector on new Lenovo AI PCs

Share

Less than a fifth (18%) of social media users in the UK find it easy to spot AI generated content such as fake news and scams,

McAfee Deepfake Detector alerts people in seconds if it detects AI-generated audio in a video

Available now, exclusively on select Lenovo AI PCs, McAfee Deepfake Detector claims to increase privacy with on-device processing of video data.

McAfee, a global leader in online protection, has announced the launch of McAfee Deepfake Detector, the latest addition to the company’s suite of AI-powered products.

From deepfake videos of British TV doctors promoting scams on social media, to financial scams falsely involving Prince William and Sir Keir Starmer, deepfakes are flooding the internet.

Less than a fifth (18%) of social media users in the UK find it easy to spot AI-generated content, so to combat the rise in AI scams and misinformation, McAfee is bringing AI-based deepfake detection capabilities to Lenovo AI PC customers. To help educate consumers, McAfee is also launching the Smart AI Hub with resources and interactive elements to build awareness of deepfakes and AI-driven scams.

The advent of AI has changed the game for cybercriminals who are creating more convincing, personalised, AI-generated scams at scale. The impact of a deepfake scam can be life-altering, with almost half (45%) of victims of voice cloning or other deepfake/AI scams in the UK losing money and almost a quarter (23%) having lost more than £1,000. While not all AI-generated content is created with malicious intent, the ability to know if a video is real or fake helps consumers make smart and well-informed decisions.

“Knowledge is power and this has never been more true than in the AI-driven world we’re living in today,” says Roma Majumder, SVP of Product at McAfee. “No more wondering, is this Prince William investment scheme legitimate, does Taylor Swift really want to giveaway cookware to fans, or did Sir Keir Starmer actually say these words? The answers are provided to you automatically and within seconds with McAfee Deepfake Detector.”

With McAfee Deepfake Detector now available exclusively on select Lenovo AI PCs, consumers who opt in are alerted within seconds if AI-altered audio is detected in videos, without relying on laborious manual video uploads. By leveraging the power of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), McAfee claims the AI detection models perform the entire identification process – known as inference – directly on the PC, maximising on-device processing to keep private user data off the cloud.

By leveraging the NPU and performing analysis on-device, McAfee says it provides comprehensive privacy, boosts processing speed by up to when compared to cloud-based usage and improves battery life. These advancements significantly enhance the consumer experience, allowing people to make informed decisions about the content they view and protecting them against cybercrooks manipulating video audio without compromising the speed of their PC.

“The collaboration between Lenovo and McAfee combines the unique expertise of two global leaders to deliver innovative solutions that empower consumers to live their online lives more confidently,” says Igor Bergman, Vice President of Lenovo Cloud and Software, Intelligent Devices Group. “Data shows that nearly two-thirds of people (64%) are more concerned about deepfakes now than they were a year ago. Lenovo’s expertise as an end-to-end technology solutions leader and McAfee’s experience in AI-powered online protection perfectly complement each other, optimising hardware and software capabilities for the benefit of the consumer.”

McAfee Deepfake Detector is available for English language detection in select new Lenovo AI PCs, ordered on Lenovo.com and select local retailers beginning August 21, 2024, starting in the US, UK, and Australia. Lenovo AI PC customers receive a free 30-day trial of McAfee Deepfake Detector with pricing starting at £9.99 for the first year.

