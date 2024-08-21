ID. Buzz 7-seat EV to make UK debut at CarFest 2024

Share

UK debut of VW all-electric ID. Buzz 7-seat

Test drives of the ID. Buzz 5-seat also available during the three-day event

CarFest takes place 23-25 August 2024 at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire

The much-anticipated all-electric VW ID. Buzz 7-seater will make its UK debut at CarFest 2024 from 23-25 August 2024.

Visitors to CarFest, the UK’s biggest family fundraising festival, will be the first to see the longer wheelbase variant in the country, as well as being able to test drive the ID. Buzz 5-seat at the on-site Test Drive Centre.

During the three-day event, which takes place at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will provide CarFest visitors an exclusive, enhanced Try Before You Buy offer for the ID. Buzz 5-seat.

The Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles stand, the Buzz Stop, has been designed by globally-renowned design duo, Craig & Karl. Situated at stand number CF2, the new Buzz Stop will capture everyone’s attention with its bold design, bright colours and use of different media, inspired by design features from the ID. Buzz.

The new ID. Buzz 7-seat will take centre stage at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ CarFest stand, as well as entertainment for everyone, including a live DJ, seating areas, and a children’s colouring wall. Prices for the ID. Buzz 7-seat model start at £59,545 ‘on the road’ with deliveries to start later in 2024.

The ID. Buzz 7-seat delivers family-friendly flexibility, with five-, six- and seven-seat configurations available, with all rear seats benefiting from three-point safety belts and ISOFIX mountings for child seats. The second row of seats slide and recline for extra comfort, while on seven-seat models the third row can be removed completely. The increase in wheelbase allows for the installation of an 86kWh battery, providing a WLTP range of up to 291 miles.

Measuring 4,962mm long, ID. Buzz 7-seat features a 250mm increase in length over the standard model. This has allowed the sliding rear doors to be increased by 192mm, resulting in easier entry and exit for rear seat passengers.

The 7-seat model provides 306 litres of space behind the third seat row, increasing to 1,340 litres of luggage space behind row two and 2,469 litres when the second and third row seats are folded. In addition, the Multiflex board adjustable boot floor creates a second loading level and, when the rear seats are folded down, a completely flat load area.

As with the rest of the ID. Buzz line-up, the 7-seat features a number of technology and specification upgrades. For instance, the latest ‘Discover Pro’ infotainment system now benefits from a larger 12.9-inch screen with enhanced graphics and a faster, more powerful processor.

For more information on CarFest 2024, please visit the website: www.carfest.org

