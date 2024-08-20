Disney drops lawsuit objection, Trump will offer Musk advisory role if elected

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he would offer Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a Cabinet position or an advisory role in his administration if he wins a second term in the White House. Trump told Reuters in an interview that he would tap Musk for such a position “if he would do it.” But the Republican nominee also said he would consider getting rid of a $7,500 tax credit for certain new electric vehicles. That could affect business for Tesla, which sells EVs. CNBC



On a sweltering summer’s day in London, I sat working in the middle of a snow-covered Yosemite national park surrounded by an array of floating apps and browser windows. These are the sorts of immersive experiences that Apple’s latest, most expensive gadget offers by blending the real and virtual world, all controlled by your eyes and hands. The Vision Pro may resemble virtual reality headsets such as Meta’s Quest series but it is attempting to be so much more. However, with an extortionate cost of £3,500, this tremendous piece of cutting-edge technology is best thought of as a glimpse of the near future of computing. The Guardian

The UK has slipped to fifth place in the world in cybersecurity and internet privacy knowledge, falling behind the likes of Singapore, Germany and the United States, according to an annual report by the cybersecurity company NordVPN. The research found that the UK excelled at dealing with suspicious streaming service offers and creating strong passwords (96%), but Brits struggled to identify the privacy issues of using AI at work (5%). Tech Digest