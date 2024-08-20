Broadband deals for pensioners: expert tips on negotiating better prices

Share

Pensioners claiming social tariffs could be entitled to 43% cheaper broadband with Now Broadband

The cheapest broadband package for pensioners is through Virgin Media, for just £12.50 per month (15Mbps average speed)

As the digital landline switchover approaches its completion by January 2027, there are growing concerns that elderly and vulnerable individuals may be left behind, unsure of how to navigate their new broadband services or choose the best options for their needs.

To help address this concern, together with Independent Advisor Broadband Deals we have compiled some top tips to assist elderly Brits in saving on their broadband expenses.

Says Gemma Ryles, Home Tech Expert at Independent Advisor Broadband Deals:

“For those looking to stay with the same broadband provider, it’s best to contact them directly and discuss potential loyalty discounts or bundle packages, leveraging other competitive deals as bargaining tools. However, make sure to check contract expiration dates to understand when you might be eligible for renewal offers or better terms. Be sure to seek out other, more affordable broadband deals that may come with more competitive senior discounts.

“Additionally, opting for no-contract plans can provide financial flexibility, as providers can adjust plans according to changing financial situations. Such flexibility can manage expenses associated with a change in income or moving home, and avoids penalties for early termination. Keep in mind that no-contract plans come with expensive upfront costs, which may make them too expensive for some households.

“Broadband providers prefer to sell the quickest speed, low latency, and other extras like security features and TV packages, – but this all comes at an added price. Weigh up what you can afford and consider that more expensive packages may represent better value for money if the services will be of better use to you.

“Make sure to look for hidden fees, such as installation or delivery charges. Some providers also increase prices mid-contract, so consider providers like Hyperoptic, Connect Fibre and Cuckoo Broadband, which can guarantee you won’t receive a price hike, and give you more security with your finances in the long run.”

BT Home Essentials:

This option is beneficial for consumers receiving certain benefits, such as Pension Credit, and is suitable for low-income households in need of fast broadband at an affordable price.

There are two deals available for pensioners with BT Home Essentials; either 36Mbps at £20 per month, or 67Mbps at £23 per month. Both are 12 month contracts, and also come with unlimited UK calls. Pensioners opting for either of these options can cancel their plan at any time without early exit fees.

NOW Broadband

Now Broadband provides customers eligible to receiving at least one benefit, such as Pension Credit with access to NOW’s Fab Fibre package for just £20, rather than the usual £35.50 per month (43% cheaper!) and offers an average download speed of 36Mbps. The deal also includes NOW Calls at no extra cost – meaning consumers only pay for calls they make.

Sky

This is Sky’s Superfast 35 deal, but at a more affordable £20 per month. The contract runs for 18 months, but consumers are free to leave at any time without paying exit fees. Sky Basics is available to those receiving Pension Credit or another required benefit and offers an average download speed of 36Mbps. The plan comes with Sky Pay As You Talk at no extra cost.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers three essential broadband deals all with a 30-day rolling contract, and in order to qualify, consumers must receive certain benefits including Pension Credit.

Essential Broadband: £12.50 per month, 15Mbps average speed

Essential Broadband Plus: £20 per month, 54Mbps average speed

Essential Broadband Plus with Stream: £20 per month, 54Mbps average speed, stream box with £20 set-up fee.

