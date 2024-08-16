BMW launches card game UNO for in-car gaming

Share

Mattel, AirConsole and BMW have announced Mattel’s classic card game UNO will be revealed next week for in-car gaming in Cologne, Germany at gamescom 2024.

Visitors to the AirConsole booth will be the first to experience Uno Car Party! in the new BMW X3. The game will roll out via the AirConsole platform to over 500,000 BMW and MINI vehicles over-the-air on August 21st.

“We continue to increase the value of the overall digital experience for our customers,” said Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President of the BMW Group Development Connected Company and Technical Operations. “Our partners AirConsole and Mattel are helping make in-car gaming into a new social experience, and I am thrilled to offer a family-favorite game like UNO for this exciting innovation.”

Whether a family is at rest during a road trip or a group of friends stop to figure out their next move, stationary drivers can use AirConsole’s unique game controller system to connect any passenger to the game using their personal devices. Up to four players can experience the game that brings people together through its simple, universal gameplay that transcends languages and cultures. Vehicles must be in park to enable gameplay.

“UNO beautifully illustrates the strengths of AirConsole with a game accessible to everyone, a bespoke integration to the car hardware and our phone-controlled gaming experience,” says Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole. “Each player can secretly see their own cards on their phone while playing on the infotainment system of the car. This is an experience that would be impossible to achieve using only touchscreen or bluetooth controls on the infotainment system.”

