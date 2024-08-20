Amazon brings Kindle reading to your Peloton workout

Share



Fitness enthusiasts can now read their Kindle books how they want, whenever they want on their Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, or Tread+.

From today Amazon is bringing the Kindle reading experience to select Peloton products with a wide selection of eBooks for every type of reader.

From romance, fantasy, and thrillers to non-fiction, memoirs, and cookbooks, Amazon claims it offers something for everyone during their Peloton workout. This new feature is available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Austria, and Germany.

Peloton members can easily access their Kindle library through the Entertainment tab at the bottom navigation bar of their Bike, Bike+, Tread, or Tread+. They can pick up their book right where they left off and enjoy a full-screen reading experience optimized for exercise with all of their favorite Kindle features, like adjusting font sizes, bookmarking, and jumping between chapters with ease.

With the Kindle reading experience on Peloton, Amazon claims members can fully immerse themselves in their favourite stories while enjoying their favourite workout.

Top book recommendations from Amazon

Need a Kindle book recommendation for your next workout? Below are five fantastic eBook recommendations for your perfect summer reading list, selected by Jen Barrett, Author & Agent Relationship Manager at Amazon UK. Discover more recommendations from the Editors on Amazon Editors’ Choice, and start adding Kindle books to your library today.

1. Looking for a quick, thrilling read? Read You Like It Darker by Stephen King

“Once again, the clue is in the name: King’s latest short stories are all on the darker side, and possibly some of his best work for a long while; a standout story is ‘Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream’, the longest in the collection – but worth every word. As you would expect, the world-building is unrivalled, the characters feel real, and there’s so much to discover between the pages that you’ll just keep turning.”

2. Looking for that juicy summer read? Read Our Holiday by Louise Candlish

“Louise Candlish strikes again with this riveting family drama, beset with intergenerational tension. Set in the English Riviera, the beautiful setting is perfectly juxtaposed with the unpleasant undercurrent within the community.”

3. Looking for the latest Booktok craze? Read Reckless by Lauren Roberts

“Reckless, book two in the TikTok smash-hit Powerless trilogy, takes us back to the kingdom of Ilya, which is in turmoil. Ordinary-born Paedyn Gray is on the run – and her pursuer, Kai Azer, brother to the new King and Ilya’s Enforcer, wishes he didn’t have to… This young adult romantasy trilogy has swept away thousands of readers around the world – including us!”

4. Looking for a Booker Prize-worthy read? Read James by Percival Everett

“Retold from the perspective of Huck Finn’s loyal companion, this coming-of-age story explores themes of friendship, race, and the complexities of the American South.”

5. Looking for a summer read that will keep you guessing? Read Truth, Truth, Lie by Claire McGowan

“One of the trends we’ve loved over the last few years has been the proliferation of ‘locked-room’ thrillers, and the latest from best-selling author Claire McGowan fits firmly in this trend. A group of university friends and their partners spend the weekend on a remote Scottish island, where a game of ‘two truths and a lie’ becomes something none of them could have expected – or is one of them behind it all? A tense, engaging thriller with twists and turns galore.”

