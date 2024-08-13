95% of Brits unaware of privacy risks when using AI for work

Share

95% of people in the UK know nothing about privacy issues when using AI for work, according to new research by the cybersecurity company NordVPN

The UK has fallen to fifth place globally in terms of cybersecurity and internet privacy knowledge

Fewer Brits now recognise the security benefits of updating apps immediately — 58% in 2024, down from 71% in 2023

However, awareness of handling phishing attacks has increased from 60% to 68% in 2024

More than 90% of Brits are unaware of privacy issues when using AI for work, as the UK slips to fifth place in the world in cybersecurity and internet privacy knowledge, according to new research by the cybersecurity company NordVPN .

NordVPN’s annual National Privacy Test (NPT) is a global survey aimed to evaluate people’s cybersecurity, online privacy awareness and to educate the general public about cyber threats. This year the research found that the UK excelled at dealing with suspicious streaming service offers and creating strong passwords (96%). However, Brits struggled to identify the privacy issues of using AI at work (5%).

While AI can be helpful for employees in their work, its use comes with risks. Popular chatbots such as ChatGPT use an open network which can pose a privacy risk, especially if they are sharing commercially sensitive information. Chatbots also generate responses based on available online information and this means there is also a risk of plagiarism and inaccuracies, especially if employees do not do their due diligence to verify information.

Says Marijus Briedis, chief technology officer (CTO) at NordVPN:

“As the digital threat landscape evolves faster than ever, it is important that internet users understand the significance of safeguarding their personal information.

“The National Privacy Test takes the responsibility to educate people globally about cyber threats and equip them with essential tips to protect against fraud, data harvesting, surveillance, and other online dangers.”

However, this year’s results showed that the world’s online privacy and cybersecurity awareness continue declining over the last few years.

These countries rank in the top three for internet privacy and cybersecurity awareness:

Singapore (62/100) Finland and Lithuania (61/100) Germany and the United States (60/100)

Marijus Briedis continues: “Technological advancements might be overwhelming for some people, which may make them struggle to keep up. Convenience-driven online applications become more ingrained in our daily lives, and people often prioritise ease of use over privacy, unintentionally exposing themselves to risks.

“Even though it’s concerning to see a decline in global internet privacy awareness, this trend only confirms the growing need for more education in protecting our personal data online.”

Steps to increase online security and privacy

In celebration of International VPN Day on August 19, Marijus Briedis from NordVPN shares the steps people can take to enhance their online privacy and security:

Create unique and strong passwords. Use unique and robust passwords for each of your online accounts. Additionally, use a password manager and if available, set up a passkey login for your accounts. Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA). Strengthen your account security by enabling multi-factor authentication. This adds an extra layer of protection by requiring an additional form of verification. Keep your software up to date. Regularly update your software, operating systems, and applications. It helps to fix vulnerabilities and ensure that security patches are applied. Use a virtual private network (VPN). Always use a VPN to encrypt your internet connection, safeguarding your personal information from potential eavesdroppers. Review privacy settings. Regularly review and adjust privacy settings on social media platforms, mobile apps, and other online services. Educate yourself about cybersecurity. Continuous learning will empower you to make informed decisions about protecting your online presence.

