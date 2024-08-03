3 in 4 solar panel owners have used UK’s government subsidies

Share

Property owners who accessed incentives or rebates for purchasing solar panels saved approximately £3k on average

Almost three in four (73%) homeowners with solar panels used an incentive or rebate to fund them

Solar Together has proved the most popular scheme, with 3 in every 10 who took advantage of an incentive or rebate opting for them

Solar panel grants experts at Independent Advisor Solar Panels have surveyed over 2,000 solar panel owners in the UK to get a better understanding of their experiences.

According to its recent survey, the average cost of solar panels for a four-bedroom house or smaller was less than £6,000, demonstrating the affordability of renewable energy for many homeowners.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the average costs based on property size:

Property size Average Cost of Solar Panels One bedroom £5,639 Two bedrooms £4,916 Three bedrooms £4,897 Four bedrooms £5,741 Five bedrooms £6,250 Six bedrooms £6,104 More than 6 bedrooms £11,000

Although previous research indicates that solar panel costs started from £6,000 for a one-bedroom house, it turns out that the vast majority of UK solar panel owners have significantly reduced their out-of-pocket expenses by leveraging Government grants, incentives, and rebates.

These financial aids have made solar panel installation more accessible and affordable, encouraging more homeowners to switch to sustainable energy solutions. The impact of these subsidies is evident in the lower average costs observed across different property sizes, particularly for homes with four bedrooms or less.

In terms of the specific schemes available, Solar Together proved the most popular scheme with 3 in every 10 people (30.2%) who used an incentive/rebate scheme opting for it.

Other popular schemes included:

Warm Homes Nest Scheme – 19.6%

Home Energy Scotland Grant and Loan Scheme – 18%

ECO4/LA Flex – 17.1%

HUG2 – 14.8%

How much can subsidies save people?

Here is a detailed breakdown of the price differences based on property size:

Property size Price when someone didn’t use an incentive or rebate scheme Price when someone used an incentive or rebate scheme Price

difference for solar panels One bedroom £7,062 £4,200 £2,862 Two bedrooms £7,797 £4,461 £3,336 Three bedrooms £7,450 £4,944 £2,506 Four bedrooms £7,912 £5,805 £2,106 Five bedrooms £11,654 £5,798 £5,856 Six bedrooms £8,375 £5,698 £2,677

One of the most popular subsidy programmes, Solar Together, has proven to be particularly cost-effective for certain home sizes. For three-bedroom homes, the cost with this subsidy is £4,095, and for five-bedroom homes, it is £5,108.

Says Katharine Allison, solar panels grants expert at Independent Advisor, comments:

“This survey underscores the significant impact that government incentives and rebates have had on the adoption of solar panels in the UK.

“The substantial savings – over £3,000 on average – highlight the importance of these schemes in making renewable energy more accessible and affordable for homeowners.

“With 73% of solar panel owners taking advantage of these incentives, it’s clear that financial support plays a crucial role in driving the green energy transition.”

For more information on the incentives and grants available and whether you could be eligible, visit: https://www.independent.co.uk/ advisor/solar-panels/solar- panel-grants

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

