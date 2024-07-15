Will VR go mainstream with Apple Vision Pro? Galaxy S25 rumours intensify

Share



To get a sense of the public interest in the Vision Pro, Apple’s very high-tech, very expensive virtual reality (VR) headset – finally launched in the UK and Europe on Friday – where better to head than one of its own stores? In the past, people camped outside Apple branches overnight, so desperate were they to get their hands on the tech giant’s latest product. When I went to its branch in central London on Friday morning, though, there was just a small group, mainly comprised of men, waiting for the doors to open. BBC

A new AI tool can predict whether people with mild memory and mental agility problems are likely to go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease in future – without the need for invasive or costly diagnostic tests. The tool would allow those at risk to modify their lifestyles or start new drug treatments at an early stage when they are most effective… Scientists at the University of Cambridge used the artificially intelligent algorithm to analyze cognitive tests and MRI brain scans from 1,500 patients in the UK, USA and Singapore. Sky News



The UK’s Labour government has unveiled plans for a “rooftop revolution” today that will see millions more homes fitted with solar panels to bring down domestic energy bills and tackle the climate crisis. The energy secretary, Ed Miliband, also approved three massive solar farms in the east of England that had been blocked by Tory ministers. The three sites will deliver about two-thirds of the solar energy installed on rooftops and on the ground in the whole of last year. The Guardian

It’s not yet autumn, but the technology industry has just felt the first icy blast of an AI winter. These winters have haunted the field for decades – the periods of wild exuberance such as we see today are quite short. Now, following ominous warnings from Sequoia Capital and Barclays, Goldman Sachs has published a report titled: “Gen AI: too much spend, too little benefit?” If some of their more pessimistic observations come true, we’re all in for a bumpy ride. Telegraph

Elon Musk’s social media site X has been accused by the European Union of breaching its online content rules, with its “verified” blue tick accounts having the potential to “deceive” users. The bloc’s tech regulator said users could be duped into thinking the identity of those with blue tick marks was verified, when in fact anybody can pay for a blue tick. It said it had found evidence of “malicious actors” abusing the system. The investigation began under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).It could lead to X being fined up to 6% of its global annual turnover. BBC

While the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 have been the center of attention for the last couple of weeks, it’s perhaps time to turn our heads to the upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup as rumors will likely intensify in the coming months. One of the top tipsters of everything Samsung-related suggests that the Ultra will get a design overhaul. In fact, word on the street is that Samsung has already finalized the design of all three members of the Galaxy S25 family.

The S25 Ultra is said to have an asymmetrical frame design to help with the grip. Reportedly, the frame toward the back panel is more rounded to help with the grip, while the front will be straighter. GSM Arena

The price of battery cells has dropped by half in a year, as the companies producing them battle with overcapacity and cut prices to retain market share. The factors driving a 51 per cent drop in the price of battery cells – as reported by BloombergNEF (BNEF) analysts – include a drop in the price of raw materials such as lithium, and lower than predicted demand from the global transition to electric cars, which is happening more slowly than the battery industry hoped. AutoExpress

