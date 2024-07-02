VW partners with OVO to power EV customers’ energy needs

Share

Volkswagen Group UK partners with energy experts OVO to support customers’ switch to electric vehicles

VWG EV customers to benefit from OVO’s clean energy and technical innovations

‘Charge Anytime’ add-on means cost-effective energy, day or night

10,000 free miles and anniversary bonuses bring additional benefits to VW customers

VW has partnered with OVO to offer customers preferential rates and bonuses, making it, VW claims, simpler and more cost-effective to switch to an electric vehicle.

Those purchasing vehicles from 1 July 2024 from any of the Volkswagen Group brands – Audi, CUPRA, SEAT, Škoda, Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles – can take advantage of OVO’s ‘Charge Anytime’ add-on, as well as a number of other benefits. These include OVO’s intelligent grid technology, powered by Kaluza, which, it claims, unlocks a charging rate nearly four times cheaper than the national average.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen Group announced it had renewed its home charging and wallbox partnership with Ohme. The addition of OVO to the ecosystem means Volkswagen Group and its retailers can also support customers with an energy recommendation, helping to complete the ‘package’ of EV ownership.

Under the partnership with OVO, Volkswagen Group customers can charge for just 7p/kWh at home at any time of the day or night. The Charge Anytime add-on powered by Kaluza’s smart software, has enabled customers to save over £10 million since its launch in 2022. It works by automatically enabling charging when carbon emissions and prices are lower.

In addition, when Volkswagen Group customers sign up to OVO, they will receive 10,000 free miles, followed by 1,000 free miles on their contract anniversary for three further years.

Commenting on the partnership, Electric Vehicle Lead for Volkswagen Group UK, Kate Jeffreys, said:

“Following a thorough tender process, we were delighted to join forces with OVO to offer Volkswagen Group customers a solution for clean, affordable and simple energy. On top of our Ohme partnership for home charging, we believe the agreement with OVO breaks down more barriers for customers who are looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle. Buying, owning and driving an electric vehicle is simple and easy – and fun! We hope this latest addition to our holistic offering will be another attractive piece of the jigsaw for consumers.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

