Suzuki axes petrol cars to focus on EVs, Samsung Galaxy Ring leak shows health-tracking features

The Suzuki Ignis, Swace, Swift Sport and Jimny LCV are all being axed within the next few months to allow the Japanese brand to focus on the launch of its first all-electric car in the second half of 2025. The doomed models will be available until early 2025, unless dealer stock depletes faster than expected. The new Suzuki Swift supermini is safe of course, as are the Vitara, S-Cross and Across plug-in hybrid and hybrid SUVs. Dale Wyatt, Suzuki UK’s managing director, commented on the decision: “the departure of these models will make room for EV and enable us to compete during a period where our sales ratio of hybrid versus EV products will drive our business. AutoExpress

One of Britain’s most popular electric cars has a ‘potentially dangerous’ issue that could put drivers and other road users at risk, according to a consumer watchdog. Product testing group Which? says it identified the problem with the UK’s second best-selling EV, the MG 4, during controlled and repeated tests that it carries out on over 100 different cars each year. It found that the £27,000 EV’s lane-assist system – which is designed to keep the car in its lane to stop drivers veering over the white lines – pulled the vehicle onto the wrong side of the road. ThisIsMoney



While we wait patiently for the Samsung Galaxy Ring to get its full unveiling on July 10 (having been initially teased in January), some screenshots showing the smart ring’s various health-tracking capabilities have leaked online. These images are courtesy of Android Authority, and have been grabbed from a deep dive into the code for the Samsung Health app for Android. We get a look at the Samsung Health app measuring both heart rate and stress through the Galaxy Ring, so those are two metrics the wearable will be able to monitor. There are also mentions of using the device to predict periods and take skin temperature readings. Tech Radar

Meta is no longer providing bug fixes or security updates the Meta Quest 1 headset. In a message to Meta Quest 1 players entitled “changes to Quest 1 experience” seen by Eurogamer, the company confirmed that after its decision in January 2023 to stop releasing new features and new Meta Quest apps for Quest 1 on the Quest Store, it was now withdrawing hardware support, too. It also advised that “if any security vulnerabilities are discovered in the future, private data that is directly stored on the device or accessible from it would be at risk of compromise”. Eurogamer

The next iPhones, the iPhone 16 series, are expected to include models with an all-new battery design. This is important for several reasons and the new report gives hope for all of us who want to hold on to our iPhones for longer. The latest report chimes with earlier rumors which predicted a different external material for the battery case, replacing the current foil with a metal case, according to The Information. This could mean that the next phone could have better thermal management, and so might avoid the controversy of overheating that dogged the iPhone 16 at launch. Forbes



Millions of households will pay lower gas and electricity bills this summer as the energy price cap for Great Britain falls by £122 a year to the equivalent of £1,568 for the typical annual charge from today. However, the latest cap applies only from July until the end of September, and bills are expected to rise again this winter, leaving millions struggling to heat their homes. The Guardian

Launched in 2008 as a means to get free-to-air television to all viewers ahead of digital switchover, notably in areas with poor terrestrial signal, Freesat still has around 2 million users. But it’s nearly five years since the last generation of receivers was unveiled, extra features are being withdrawn and viewers continue to witness a decline in the number of channels that are available. Has Freesat reached a tipping point into decline? RXTV

