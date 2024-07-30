Ofcom to clamp down on scam calls from abroad

Phone companies to block more calls from abroad that imitate UK landline numbers under strengthened Ofcom guidance

Many people still receive suspicious calls and texts, despite a recent decline

Regulator calls for evidence on innovative solutions to disrupt UK mobile number spoofing

People will be better protected against scammers who call from abroad and imitate UK landline numbers, under strengthened industry guidance just introduced by Ofcom.

A common tactic used by criminals to defraud victims is to imitate – or ‘spoof’- phone numbers from a trusted person, organisation, or Government department, so their calls are more likely to be answered. Fraudsters based abroad often spoof UK numbers, knowing people are more likely to pick up these calls than if an unknown international number is displayed.

Following a consultation, Ofcom is further strengthening its guidance in this area. Phone companies will now have to identify and block calls from abroad which falsely display a UK telephone number as a ‘Presentation Number’, except in a limited number of legitimate cases.

BT has already prevented up to one million calls per day from entering its network within the first month of implementing these measures on a voluntary basis, and Ofcom hopes its guidance will ensure this becomes standard practice across the industry.

The announcement comes as Ofcom’s latest research shows many consumers are still receiving suspicious calls and texts, but there are signs of a decline in the proportion of people experiencing suspicious calls or texts.

In 2024, just under half of UK landline users (48%) said they’d received a suspicious call in the last three months – down from 56% in 2021. Mobile users also reported a decrease in receiving suspicious calls, from 45% to 39% over the same period. Mobile users are most likely to receive a suspicious text message, although incidence has also fallen from 74% in 2021 to 56% in 2024.

Says Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Group Director for Networks and Communications:

“Under our strengthened industry guidance, millions more scam calls from abroad which use spoofed UK landline numbers will be blocked – with similar plans underway for calls which spoof UK mobile numbers.

“We’re also challenging the industry and other interested parties to provide evidence on the best solutions to tackle mobile messaging scams.”