Maserati launches all-electric TRIDENTE powerboat

Maserati has partnered with Vita Power to create TRIDENTE, a luxury all-electric powerboat, extending Maserati’s electrification strategy onto the water.

Vita Power and Maserati share the same vision for the mobility of the future with no compromise on performance and elegance, claims Maserati.

Vita Power is a marine technology company founded to reduce the impact on the marine environment by developing an electric and integrated ecosystem of high-performance electric propulsion systems and fully electric boats for recreational and commercial applications, supported by a dedicated marine fast charging infrastructure.

The TRIDENTE is a 10.5m zero emission powerboat built for lake and coastal day cruising, with peak power of 600HP and battery capacity of 252 kWh, delivering a cruising speed of 25 knots, a top speed of 40 knots, and recharging in under one hour.

The TRIDENTE can accommodate up to 10 persons (including the driver) in a cockpit, which can be configured for dining or acceleration. Passengers can relax on a sundeck alongside a bathing area with a shower and ladder for swimming. An enclosed cabin forward includes a day berth and WC.

The dayboat is made of carbon fibre, finished to the highest creative standards, claims Maserati, by the craftsmen at Hodgdon Yachts, a US boatbuilder from Maine with a history of over 200 years and a specialist in superyacht tenders.

