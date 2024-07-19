Hyundai reveals new IONIQ 5 pricing from £39,900

Updated trim levels including addition of IONIQ 5 N Line and N Line S

Prices starting from £39,900

Available with Standard Range 63kWh and Long Range 84kWh battery sizes

Increased range up to 354 miles

Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specification for the new IONIQ 5, with refreshed exterior and updated interior styling alongside new Long Range 84kWh and Standard Range 63kWh battery pack options.

The new IONIQ 5 features exterior upgrades with new 19” and 20” alloy wheel designs, refreshed front and rear bumpers, redesigned front LED V-garnish, extended rear spoiler, rear wiper for increased visibility and slim Digital Side Mirrors (DSM).

Two additional exterior paint colours have been added to the range, with Meta Blue Pearl and the free of charge Ultimate Red giving a total of 11 colour options. New IONIQ 5 also now features a standard battery heating system, battery pre-conditioning and heat pump across the range.

Complementing the updated exterior, the new interior layout features a sliding centre console with physical climate and heated seat buttons, pixel design door armrests, auto-dimming digital centre mirror, refreshed seat design and upholstery.

Advance and Premium models are available with two rear-wheel-drive battery pack options, Standard Range 63kWh and Long Range 84kWh, delivering a maximum power output of 170PS and 228PS, and a combined range of up to 273 miles and 354 miles respectively, while the N Line, Ultimate and N Line S variants offer the Long Range 84kWh battery with rear-wheel-drive powertrain, as well as an all-wheel-drive powertrain option.

For N Line and N Line S models, the Long Range 84kWh 228PS rear-wheel-drive powertrain has a combined range of up to 320 miles, with the all-wheel-drive option offering a combined range of up to 307 miles. The Ultimate specification provides a combined range of up to 329 miles and 311 miles when paired with the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive powertrains respectively.

The new IONIQ 5 utilises Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) alongside a battery heating system with pre-conditioning and heat pump, which now come as standard across all trims, supporting better efficiency throughout the seasons across the full IONIQ 5 range. With 800V charging as standard, combined with a 350kW ultra-rapid charger compatibility, 10-80% charge can be achieved in as little as 18 minutes, claims Hyundai.

The system also supports both domestic wall box charging and mainstream public 400V high speed charging, using the motor and the inverter to convert the voltage from 400V to 800V for optimised charge times whenever possible.

The new IONIQ 5 is equipped with 10-year subscription to Bluelink Lite, Hyundai’s connected app which provides connected routing, online voice recognition, dedicated EV routing and POI’s, status updates and over-the-air updates to vehicle systems.

In addition to the 10-year subscription, customers will also enjoy a 6-month complimentary subscription to Bluelink PLUS with Live and remote services, and Bluelink PRO, which adds music streaming map and infotainment OTA updates.

All Hyundai models are covered by Hyundai’s 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, with all battery electric models receiving an additional 8 Year / 100,000 mile High-voltage Battery Warranty. For further piece of mind, all IONIQ 5 models receive a complementary 2 year AA roadside recovery package.

Pricing

