Ford’s hands-free driving tech BlueCruise gets EU approval

Ford BlueCruise approved by the European Commission for use in 15 European countries

BlueCruise now available to customers of new Mustang Mach-E vehicles purchased in countries with Blue Zones and three additional European countries

This expansion follows earlier introductions of BlueCruise in Germany, Great Britain and Spain

There are more than 420,000 BlueCruise-equipped Ford and Lincoln vehicles on the road globally

Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving technology can now be used and enjoyed in a total of 15 European countries, following approval by the European Commission.

This unlocks access to more than 133,000 kilometers (82,744 miles) of designated highways across Europe, called Blue Zones, allowing customers to take a road trip across multiple countries. For example, a customer can use BlueCruise across six countries travelling from Sweden down to Italy, covering almost 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) and spending 25+ hours driving hands-free.

The Level 2 “hands-off, eyes-on” advanced driver assistance system is now also the most widely available system of its kind in Europe with BlueCruise available and approved for customers to purchase on all new Mustang Mach-E vehicles sold in a total of 20 countries globally. Additionally, current owners with earlier model year Mustang Mach-E vehicles in select countries will be eligible to receive a software update in the future to activate BlueCruise.

In 2023, BlueCruise was the first system of its kind to gain approval when it launched in Great Britain, becoming the first advanced driver assistance system to deliver hands-free driving at highway speeds in Europe. In Spain, Ford was also the first automaker to give customers the ability to drive hands-free on the highway.

“We believe BlueCruise can make highway driving easier and more enjoyable whether you are in stop-and-go traffic or on a long road trip, and with this recent ruling it will allow us to offer even more customers access to BlueCruise across Europe,” says Ashley Lambrix, BlueCruise general manager, Ford Motor Company. “Expanding the availability of Blue Zones beyond Great Britain, Germany and Spain is also a huge milestone for us, allowing customers to use BlueCruise for a multi-country road trip.”

To celebrate the growth of BlueCruise across Europe, Ford UK has announced the launch of its very own driving accessory kit to promote the benefits of its BlueCruise hands-free driving technology. “Passenger Princess” is a limited-edition line of accessories designed for the new Mustang Mach E — the only car in the UK with hands-free assisted driving technology — and inspired by the TikTok trend with nearly 2 billion views online.

Says Catherine Blee, Passenger Vehicle Director, Ford Britain:

“Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving technology is unlocking new possibilities for drivers who, previously, have had little chance to enjoy long journeys and have some fun with their friends and family. Passenger Princess is a trend we love, and, through BlueCruise, drivers now have the chance to become a Passenger Princess in their own right.”

ABOUT BLUECRUISE

When BlueCruise is engaged, the system controls the steering, acceleration, braking, lane positioning and safe distances from the vehicle ahead by monitoring the road markings, speed signs and evolving traffic conditions, from highway speeds right down to a complete halt in traffic jams.

Drivers using BlueCruise in Blue Zones can drive with their hands off the steering wheel as long as they continue to pay attention to the road ahead. To ensure drivers keep their eyes on the road while their hands are off the wheel, a driver-facing camera located below the instrument cluster checks the driver’s eye gaze and head position – even when they are wearing sunglasses.

Customers can enjoy a 90-day free trial to experience how BlueCruise can make their long drives or stop-and-go traffic more enjoyable and less stressful. Following the free trial, customers can activate an annual or monthly subscription, which they can cancel or renew at any time. This monthly subscription model makes it easy to activate BlueCruise at a time that suits their driving plans.

For more information visit Ford BlueCruise: Hands Free Driving Technology.

