ChatGPT trials search feature, Apple to launch folding phone in 2026

OpenAI is working on adding new powers to its artificial intelligence (AI) bot, as it seeks to edge out Google as the go-to search engine. The company said, it was trialling a search feature that incorporates real-time information into its ChatGPT product, allowing the bot to respond to user questions with up-to-date information and links. The tool is currently available to a limited number of users in the US. But it is expected to eventually be incorporated into the company’s ChatGPT bot, which launched the wave of excitement about AI when it burst on the scene in 2022. BBC

Even though computers were made to do maths faster than any human could manage, the top level of formal mathematics remains an exclusively human domain. But a breakthrough by researchers at Google DeepMind has brought AI systems closer than ever to beating the best human mathematicians at their own game. A pair of new systems, called AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry 2, worked together to tackle questions from the International Mathematical Olympiad, a global maths competition for secondary-school students that has been running since 1959. The Guardian

The UK, US and South Korea have accused a North Korea-backed cyber group of carrying out an online espionage campaign to steal military and nuclear secrets. The “Andariel” group has been compromising organisations around the globe as it attempts to get hold of sensitive and classified technical information and intellectual property data, according to the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). The centre, along with the FBI in the US and South Korea’s national intelligence service, have issued a joint warning and advisory note about Andariel’s actions. Sky News

Apple is reportedly ready to jump on the folding bandwagon with its first-ever foldable smartphone. According to a report from The Information, Apple’s articulated trailblazer, codenamed “V68”, is set to arrive in 2026 and will sport a “clamshell” design, doubling over vertically in the same vein as the newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Details are sketchy at the moment, but The Information claims that Apple is actually in the process of developing the phone now that it’s settled on a design. WhatHiFi

The UK government’s ZEV mandate is “a very big challenge” and could affect the viability of the whole automotive industry, Toyota Europe president and CEO Yoshihiro Nakata has told Autocar. Nakata, speaking at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed, said he believes only co-ordinated action by car companies, and “constructive communication” with law makers, can create workable solutions to hit the challenging targets. These state that EV sales must be at least 22% (in 2024, rising each year) of a car maker’s overall volumes, or fines of £15,000 per non-compliant vehicle are dished out. Autocar

Epic Games announced its new strategy for mobile app stores. The video game publisher is ending its distribution partnerships with mobile stores which it calls “rent collectors” and is instead opting to offer its games via the upcoming Epic Games Store to Android users worldwide and iOS users in the EU.

Epic also announced it will bring its mobile game portfolio (including Fortnite) to the AltStore for iOS users in the EU. Epic also plans to expand to two more third-party stores soon. GSM Arena

