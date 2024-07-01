Average UK broadband price hits £30 – but still below global average

Share

As inflation in the UK rises, popular UK broadband providers such as BT, Vodafone and Three have increased their prices for mobile and broadband customers by 7.9% this year.

With this in mind, the experts at Independent Advisor Broadband Deals have analysed broadband cost statistics over the last seven years to reveal how the average UK broadband package prices have fluctuated compared to other countries.

Average monthly price of UK package deals compared globally each year:

Location 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Global £43.95 £44.76 £44.88 £61.28 £65.42 £48.77 £58.37 UK £30.46 £26.90 £30.68 £27.35 £27.35 £28.08 £30.47 % Difference 31% 39% 32% 55% 58% 42% 48%

The UK has consistently been below the global average for monthly broadband package deals, with 2023 being its cheapest average (£26.90), compared to £30.68 the year before.

This year, broadband in the UK is priced 31% below the global average, with the worldwide average being £43.95. As of 2024, the UK has the 96th cheapest broadband in the world (£30.46). The largest percentage difference was seen in 2020, where the global average was 58% higher than the average price for broadband packages in the UK.

The cheapest broadband packages are found in Sudan, with an average monthly cost of just £1.81 per month, which is £28.65 cheaper than the UK broadband in 2024. Broadband in Western Europe in 2024, as a whole, is generally quite expensive (an average of £39 per month), with no country in the region ranking among the top 50 cheapest places in the world for broadband. The cheapest country in Western Europe was Malta, averaging at £21 per month for broadband, which is £9.46 cheaper than the UK average.

Globally, the most significant rise in broadband prices occurred from 2019 to 2020, with the average monthly cost increasing by 25%, from £48.77 to £65.42, which may have likely been due to Covid pandemic. In 2024, there was a 1.84% decrease in prices worldwide from 2023, now averaging £43.95 compared to £44.76.

Says Gemma Ryles, Home Tech Expert at Independent Advisor Broadband Deals:

“Finding the best broadband deal firstly involves comparing prices and packages from multiple providers to understand what’s available in different areas. It is crucial to pay attention to the speed and data limits to ensure they meet individual needs, especially if users work or study from home and require a more advanced broadband.

“Additionally, looking for any hidden fees — such as installation charges — which may come as a surprise to customers. It’s also recommended to read customer reviews to gauge service reliability and customer support quality. Lastly, consider bundling services or packages, such as TV and phone, to potentially save further.”

