Apple Maps now available on the the web, 3D-printed blood vessels help with heart disease
Apple Maps is finally available on the web. Through a beta that launched on Wednesday afternoon, you can now get driving and walking directions as well as view ratings and reviews from the web version of Apple Maps in a desktop or mobile browser. Apple Maps is available through the beta.maps.apple.com site. You can do most of what you can do in the iOS version of the app, including view guides, order food directly from Maps, explore cities, and get information about businesses. The Verge
The UK motor industry has called for the new Labour Government to exempt electric cars from the so-called ‘luxury-car’ tax before they become liable next year. Paid annually over and above the standard £190 VED rate in years two to five of ownership, the luxury-car tax was increased from £390 per year in 2023 to £410 in 2024. We submitted a Freedom of Information request to the DVLA and were told that 601,978 (roughly 31 per cent) of all cars first registered in 2023 will be liable for the additional VED supplement this year. AutoExpress
As teased by an FCC filing, Google is working on a new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen). As shared by @MysteryLupin today, we see a new design with what appears to be curved glass at the perimeter. It’s a smooth surface compared to the 3rd gen from 2015. There looks to be a physical ring, which presumably rotates, but it’s hard to make that out head-on given how much thinner it is compared to before. That said, the bezels are still pretty prominent. 9to5Google
3D-printed blood vessels which closely mimic the properties of human veins could transform the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, scientists have said. In a two-stage process, a team of researchers led by the University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering used a rotating spindle integrated into a 3D printer to create tubular grafts made from a water-based gel. The team said the flexible gel-like tubes could replace the human and synthetic veins currently used to re-route blood flow in heart bypass operations. Sky News