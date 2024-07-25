Apple Maps now available on the the web, 3D-printed blood vessels help with heart disease

Share



Apple Maps is finally available on the web. Through a beta that launched on Wednesday afternoon, you can now get driving and walking directions as well as view ratings and reviews from the web version of Apple Maps in a desktop or mobile browser. Apple Maps is available through the beta.maps.apple.com site. You can do most of what you can do in the iOS version of the app, including view guides, order food directly from Maps, explore cities, and get information about businesses. The Verge

The UK motor industry has called for the new Labour Government to exempt electric cars from the so-called ‘luxury-car’ tax before they become liable next year. Paid annually over and above the standard £190 VED rate in years two to five of ownership, the luxury-car tax was increased from £390 per year in 2023 to £410 in 2024. We submitted a Freedom of Information request to the DVLA and were told that 601,978 (roughly 31 per cent) of all cars first registered in 2023 will be liable for the additional VED supplement this year. AutoExpress

As teased by an FCC filing, Google is working on a new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen). As shared by @MysteryLupin today, we see a new design with what appears to be curved glass at the perimeter. It’s a smooth surface compared to the 3rd gen from 2015. There looks to be a physical ring, which presumably rotates, but it’s hard to make that out head-on given how much thinner it is compared to before. That said, the bezels are still pretty prominent. 9to5Google

3D-printed blood vessels which closely mimic the properties of human veins could transform the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, scientists have said. In a two-stage process, a team of researchers led by the University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering used a rotating spindle integrated into a 3D printer to create tubular grafts made from a water-based gel. The team said the flexible gel-like tubes could replace the human and synthetic veins currently used to re-route blood flow in heart bypass operations. Sky News

Financial markets in the US and Asia have fallen sharply as investors sell off shares in technology companies, with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks hit particularly hard. In Wednesday’s trading in New York, the S&P 500 lost 2.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3.6%, in their biggest one-day falls since 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1.2%. The losses were driven by major firms including Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple and Tesla. BBC Yet another Google Pixel 9 leak has surfaced, and this time, it’s in the form of marketing materials shared with 91mobiles by reliable leaker OnLeaks. The marketing images offer a detailed look at the specs and features that could come with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, leaving us with very little we don’t know about the new devices. As shown in the leaked images, the base Pixel 9 may feature a 6.3-inch display and 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro may come in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes with 16GB of RAM. The Verge Tesla’s much-vaunted ‘robotaxi’, a vehicle industry experts believe billionaire owner Elon Musk is betting the future of the company on, has been delayed. He confirmed Tesla will push back an event showcasing robotaxi prototypes by about two months, to October to allow more work. He said the additional time would allow it to improve the robotaxi design, and better prepare some other items to show off during the product reveal. i Ford loses nearly $50,000 (£38,700) on every electric car it sells, results from the company show, as traditional manufacturers struggle with the switch away from petrol. The company posted a loss of $1.1bn for its electric vehicle division, Ford E – equivalent to about $47,600 per car. It sold 23,957 electric vehicles (EVs), an increase of 61pc from a year earlier. The numbers contributed to a torrid first half in which Ford E lost $2.5bn, with the business on track to lose $5bn overall this year. Telegraph

