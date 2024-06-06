Zoom opens new ‘Experience Center’ in London’s Holborn

Share



At a launch event attended by At a launch event attended by Tech Digest yesterday, Zoom showed off its flashy new facility in the heart of London’s Holborn district.

Called the Zoom Experience Center (note the US spelling), it’s billed as ‘a first-of-its-kind flagship facility that brings the Zoom brand to life.’ It follows the company’s opening of the Zoom Engagement Hub in London in August 2023.

Keen to stress that Zoom is much more than a video conferencing company, guests at the event were treated to presentations showcasing some of its advanced AI technology for improving customer service.

Also on display was WorkVivo, an Ireland-based employee communication platform bought by Zoom last year which is used by major companies such as Virgin and BUPA for sharing internal information among all of its staff members.

Since Facebook Workplace Suite was ‘sunsetted’ recently (industry speak for closed down), Zoom has also become the preferred partner for Facebook’s business customers.

Spanning over 18,000 square feet, the Experience Centre is opposite Zoom’s Engagement Hub. Its central feature is the Lens Wall, a 125-foot-long ambient fabric wall that focuses on offering visitors an immersive experience. There’s also a Boardroom of the Future, equipped with a floor-to-ceiling seamless curved 8K LED screen and state-of-the-art audio systems.

Says Frederik Maris, Head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Zoom.

“The UK continues to be Zoom’s door to EMEA, and is one of our largest key markets outside the US. Our latest investment in the region underlines Zoom’s long-term commitment to the UK, where we have already seen the number of full-time employees nearly double in the last three years.

“The new Zoom Experience Center is a testament to our cutting-edge technology, and the creativity that Zoom can enable, and raises the bar for our international footprint outside of the United States.”

Adds Dave Grant, Head of Customer Experience Organisation EMEA at Zoom:

“From facilitating hybrid work to enabling virtual classrooms and connecting loved ones across the country, Zoom has seamlessly integrated into the fabric of everyday life in the UK. Over the years, Zoom’s robust platform has adapted to the unique needs of the UK market, continuously innovating to provide secure, reliable, and user-friendly solutions.”

Zoom customers in the UK range from individual users to large enterprises, including the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, financial institutions such as HSBC, organisations such as the WWF, and health and public sector customers such as Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

