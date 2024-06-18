WhatsApp rolls out HD as standard, Apple ending ‘buy now pay later’ in US

Share



WhatsApp, one of the most popular encrypted messaging apps, is gearing up for a significant update that could change the way users share media. The app is rolling out an HD quality default setting, a change that could make high-resolution images and videos the new norm. This upcoming feature builds upon the app’s previous enhancements in media sharing. In August, WhatsApp introduced an HD image sharing option, followed shortly by HD video sharing. Phone Arena

Tesla Cybertruck buyers have been reporting delivery delays due to an issue with the vehicle’s windscreen wipers. Tesla’s Cybertruck is a stainless steel electric vehicle that costs between $57,390 (£45,170) and $96,390 (£75,870). Owners pre-order it directly from Tesla and then wait for it to be delivered. Over the weekend, however, buyers waiting for their delivery were told the trucks were delayed by at least a week because of a problem with the windscreen wipers. Sky News



Code First Girls, the UK’s largest provider of free coding education for women, announced today that it has reached the major milestone of having taught over 200,000 women to code. Last year alone, Code First Girls provided over 80,000 opportunities for women to learn how to code, compared to just 18,000 who embarked on a Computer Science undergraduate degree in the UK. It is estimated that 3 million more people will be needed to fill skills gaps in the UK’s tech sector by 2025, highlighting the need for new diverse talent pipelines to be found. ShinyShiny

An electric vehicle start-up in the US has filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure investment amid waning consumer demand. Fisker filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Monday after announcing weaker-than-expected earnings and plans to cut 15pc of its workforce. The Tesla challenger, started by James Bond car designer Henrik Fisker, has seen its share price plummet by 99pc as it battled a cash crunch. Telegraph

Apple is ending its in-house buy now, pay later scheme in the US, which it launched just last year. The technology giant says it will now offer customers payment plans through third-party credit and debit card lenders. Existing borrowers will be able to continue managing payments using Apple’s Wallet app. The decision marks a retreat for Apple from plans to offer traditional financial services. Apple Pay Later users in the US could break up the cost of purchases worth up to $1,000 (£788) into four instalments over six weeks without having to pay interest or fees. BBC



Germany’s men kicked off Euro 2024 on Friday in Munich. But while the city is home to BMW, it will not be the logos of BMW or German rivals including Volkswagen or Mercedes-Benz plastered on stadiums or television coverage. Instead, China’s BYD is the only carmaker to sponsor Europe’s premier international tournament. Auto Trader said the advertising campaign was responsible for a 69% week-on-week increase in views of BYD models on its website, during the first weekend of the tournament. Guardian

A new efficiency world record for converting sunlight into electricity has been set, in what researchers claim is a huge boost for renewable energy. Researchers at Longi, the world’s biggest solar panel manufacturer, achieved a 34.6 per cent power conversion efficiency using a tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell, beating the previous record by 0.7 per cent. The new record is also more than 7 per cent more efficient than the record for a standard silicon solar cell, which is found in most commercial solar panels. Independent

