VW adds ChatGPT to several models

Chat GPT AI tool will complement Volkswagen’s own online voice assistant IDA

Customers can communicate with their vehicle using natural language and will receive a range of additional information

Volkswagen is one of the first high-volume manufacturers to bring ChatGPT to its vehicles through collaboration with technology partner Cerence

Volkswagen models featuring the new-generation infotainment system are now also equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to ChatGPT.

The AI-based research tool is available in all new vehicles in the all-electric ID. family, as well as in the new Golf, new Tiguan and new Passat.

It can be accessed using the IDA voice assistant and offers a range of new options that go far beyond the voice control previously available. For example, customers can now have search results read out to them and can interact with the car using natural language.

Says Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “Volkswagen has a long tradition of democratising technologies. As a volume manufacturer, we make these technologies accessible to large numbers of people. By seamlessly integrating ChatGPT into the backend of our voice assistant, we are now offering drivers the opportunity to use this artificial intelligence on a daily basis, thus underlining how innovative our products are.” Current Volkswagen models already allow users to control the infotainment, navigation and climate control systems using the IDA online voice assistant. The vehicle is also able to answer questions about various topics. However, with the introduction of ChatGPT, the possibilities have expanded significantly. For example, AI can provide information on tourist attractions, report on past football tournaments or help solve maths problems. All of this works intuitively, claims VW. The driver simply talks to the assistant in natural language, and there is no need for them to take their eyes off the road.

