TikTok hack targets Paris Hilton, £13.6 billion claim against Google can go ahead

TikTok says it is addressing a cyber-attack that targeted brands and celebrities, including Paris Hilton and CNN. However, the video-sharing app told the BBC that a “very limited” number of accounts had been compromised. It added that it was working with users to restore access to their accounts. TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, did not share further details on cyber-attack, such as how it was carried out. A TikTok spokesperson said Ms Hilton’s account was targeted, but it was not compromised. BBC

A multibillion-pound claim against Google over allegations that it has behaved anti-competitively in the advertising tech space can proceed to trial, the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has ruled. The £13.6 billion claim, brought by a group called Ad Tech Collective Action LLP, alleges that Google has abused its dominant position in the digital advertising space, causing significant losses to UK online publishers. In its attempts to get the legal action dropped, Google called the case “incoherent”, but the Competition Appeal Tribunal has now ruled that it can go to trial. Standard

X, formerly known as Twitter, will now explicitly allow adult content and pornography. In practice, X has long allowed pornographic posts. Since Elon Musk’s takeover of what was then Twitter, adult content is regularly posted on the site – including in the suggested searches that come up on the news feed, in the form of trending topics, and in replies to posts. But those posts have not been explicitly permitted by its rules. Now, in an update spotted by TechCrunch, that has changed. Independent

Teenagers in a remote Brazilian tribe have become hooked on pornography months after they were given high-speed internet access via Elon Musk’s Starlink. The indigenous Marubo people, who for hundreds of years have existed in small huts along the Itui River in the Amazon, were connected to the billionaire’s satellite network in September. The community embraced the technology, marvelling at the life-saving ability to call for immediate help when grappling with venomous snake bites as well as being able to remain in contact with faraway relatives. Telegraph

Apple iMessage is about to change out of all recognition, if a new report is correct. At next week’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple is expected to announce the availability of RCS messaging for the iPhone, likely coming for this fall’s iPhone 16 series, and iPhones that will run iOS 18. That will go on general release in the fall, but will be in public beta in a matter of weeks. We’ve known for some time that RCS support was coming, but the timing is big news, as Apple has previously only committed to late 2024. Telegraph

UK car registration figures for May offer a glint of hope for manufacturers struggling to convince private buyers to make the transition to electric vehicles – EV sales in the retail sector only dropped by two per cent compared to May last year, while the retail sector overall fell 12.9 per cent. Total registrations for the month were just ahead of May 2023’s figures, with a small 1.7 per cent year-on-year increase fuelled by continued activity in the fleet sector. A total of 147,678 new cars hit the road in May, the strongest figure for the month since 2021. Autoexpress

