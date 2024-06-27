Škoda’s voice assistant Laura now with ChatGPT

Škoda’s voice assistant Laura has been expanded thanks to the integration of Chat Pro from technology partner Cerence Inc.

Alongside previously available sources of information, the Chat Pro function is now directly connected to the advanced AI tool ChatGPT to answer questions beyond the scope of Laura’s original knowledge.

The feature is now available in Škoda Enyaq family models with the new 4.0 software version released for the 2024 model year, the new-generation Škoda Superb and Kodiaq as well as the updated Škoda Octavia. User and car data are secure at all times, claims the manufacturer.

ChatGPT and Chat Pro advance Laura’s capabilities

Škoda’s voice assistant Laura now integrates ChatGPT, improving its functionality while maintaining stringent data protection standards. The upgrade expands Laura’s capabilities beyond the previous voice commands, enabling it to respond to questions spanning various topics.

If a question does not relate to the categories ‘Vehicle,’ ‘Data,’ ‘Weather,’ ‘News,’ ‘Sports,’ or ‘Stocks,’ it will be automatically directed to Chat Pro, which is connected to ChatGPT. Whenever the chatbot is used as a source, Laura will preface the response with “According to ChatGPT…”.

User control over the voice assistant remains unchanged, and the feature can be deactivated via the privacy settings in the vehicle’s infotainment system. However, in the Enyaq models that support this functionality, it is always active.

Importantly, ChatGPT does not access vehicle data or personal information, claims the manufacturer. All requests are processed anonymously and the interactions are deleted immediately afterwards

The feature is available in models that are built on the MEB GP and MQB EVO platforms and equipped with the latest generation of infotainment systems, including the new-generation Škoda Superb and Kodiaq, the updated Škoda Octavia and the Škoda Enyaq family with the new software version released for the 2024 model year. The currently supported languages are English, Spanish, Czech, and German.