Self-driving cars safe except in low light, Nvidia most valuable company in the world

Self-driving cars are safer than those driven by humans, except when it is dusk, dawn, or the vehicle is turning, according to a new study. Autonomous vehicles are involved in fewer accidents than cars driven by humans, researchers from the University of Central Florida have found. However, although the research generally showed self-driving cars to be safer, it did discover they seem more prone to accidents in specific situations. During low-light conditions at dawn or dusk, they were more than five times more likely to have an accident than a human-driven car. Sky News

Chip-maker Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company after its share price climbed to an all-time high on Tuesday. It is now worth $3.34tn (£2.63tn), with the price having nearly doubled since the start of this year. The stock ended the trading day at nearly $136, up 3.5%, making it more valuable than fellow tech giant Microsoft. It overtook Apple earlier this month. The American company’s meteoric rise has been fuelled by its dominance of the market in the chips needed for artificial intelligence (AI), which is currently experiencing explosive growth. BBC

You can always count on the best Samsung phones to be powerful, but many of its upcoming devices could be even more powerful than you might have expected. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which might be less than a month away now, and so it has unsurprisingly started appearing in all sorts of places – including a Geekbench listing. This listing (spotted by MySmartPrice) shows a phone with 12GB of RAM, which is a hefty boost on the 8GB found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. TechRadar

JLR will resurrect the Freelander name for a new line of electric cars in China – and it plans to eventually export them worldwide The new models will be built on architecture supplied by the company’s joint-venture partner, Chery, which currently builds the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar E-Pace and long-wheelbase versions of the XF and XE saloons. The two companies have been partnered for 12 years and will now “strengthen” the Chery Jaguar Land Rover (CJLR) product offering with a new range of bespoke electrified models built in the city of Changshu in east China. Autocar

Apple may no longer be working on a new high-end Vision headset amid slowing sales of the Vision Pro, according to a new report from The Information. Instead, Apple has apparently been finding ways to reduce the cost of components for the first model and is working on a cheaper Vision headset that it aims to ship by the end of 2025. The first Vision Pro came out earlier this year, and while it’s a very good VR headset, it has a lot of flaws inherent to many other VR headsets. It’s also quite expensive, starting at $3,499. The Verge With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new personalized AI experience called Apple Intelligence that uses on-device, generative large-language models to enhance the user experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

These new AI features require Apple’s latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models to work, while only Macs and iPads with M1 or later chips will support Apple Intelligence. Since the news came to light, many users have been asking what the reason is for the cut-off. MacRumors

