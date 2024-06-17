Osprey Charging acquires land to establish its largest Scottish EV charging hub

Share

Osprey Charging has purchased its second freehold site – which will become Osprey’s largest charging location in Scotland.

Planning approval to construct a 300kW ultra-rapid charging hub has already been obtained and construction work is expected to start in the summer

The 16-charger hub will be located opposite the Phoenix Retail Park on the A737 and just minutes from the M8 and Glasgow Airport.

This purchase marks another step in Osprey’s mission to deliver easy-to-use public EV charging right across the UK

Osprey Charging has already installed over 200 rapid and ultra-rapid chargepoints in 2024

Osprey Charging has announced plans for a new ultra-fast 16-charger hub in Paisley – which when completed – will be the largest public ultra-rapid charging hub in Scotland.

The charge point operator has completed the purchase of a freehold site in Paisley, and planning permission has been granted to install 16 300kW public charge points.

Located by the Phoenix Retail Park in Paisley, the 16-charger hub will be situated just off the A737, a short drive from the M8, Scotland’s busiest motorway. On a key route for Scotland’s drivers, the new Paisley super-hub will provide rapid, reliable and high-quality EV charging in a strategic location.

Says Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging:



“We’re hugely excited to have completed the purchase of the land for our forthcoming 16-charger ultra-rapid hub in Paisley, which marks our second freehold site in the UK. The purchase of freehold sites is an important strategy for Osprey, as it enables us to build larger public charging locations with greater flexibility over their design.

“This hub will be crucial in supporting the uptake of EVs in Scotland as well as in meeting growing demand for reliable, accessible and high-quality EV charging across the UK.

“In 2024, we have successfully delivered nine high-powered hubs across various UK locations, and the new Paisley hub opposite the Phoenix Retail Park will be another significant milestone in our rapidly expanding network.”

Osprey Charging’s network of public EV chargers now includes over 1,000 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers in key urban and rural locations across the UK.

