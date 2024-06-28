Nyobolt can charge EV in 5 mins, Amazon to compete with Chinese discount retailers
An electric car battery developed by UK start-up Nyobolt has successfully charged from 10% to 80% in four minutes and 37 seconds in its first live demonstration. It was achieved with a specially-built concept sports car on a test track in Bedford, and is part of industry-wide efforts to get electric vehicles (EVs) charging more quickly. By comparison, an existing Tesla supercharger can charge a car battery to 80% in 15-20 minutes. Experts say eliminating so-called “range anxiety” is key to increasing uptake of EVs – but also stress the importance of improving the charging infrastructure. BBC
Google introduced FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels to Google TV last year, providing free access to channels like Reuters Now, BBC Earth, Love Nature, and more, without having to sign up or download any separate application. Google TV offers over 800 ad-supported channels from sources such as Plex, Tubi, and Haystack, all while bundling and offering its own curated selection of 100+ FAST channels. Now, as part of its June 2024 update, Google is adding 10 new channels to the selection. Android Police
Astronauts on the International Space Station were forced to take shelter last night after a Russian satellite broke into more than 100 pieces. The nine astronauts living on the space station were told to shelter in their respective spacecraft, according to NASA, after the debris was spotted. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunni Williams boarded their Starliner spacecraft, the Boeing-built capsule that has been docked since June 6 in its first crewed test mission on the station. Sky News
Amazon is planning to launch a new discount shopping app aimed at competing with emerging e-commerce platforms like Temu and Shein, according to reports. The new venture was announced at a private meeting with Chinese sellers on Wednesday, with a presentation revealing that the store would stock low-cost items from China like phone cases, massage tools and clothes. Chinese suppliers will be connected directly to shoppers in the US, meaning there will be no next-day delivery. Instead, shipping times are expected to take between nine to 11 days. Independent
The summer is usually a quiet time for tech news but Samsung is about to shake things up a bit. The next Samsung Unpacked event is set for July 10. It will take place in Paris at 3PM local time, which is 9AM ET. The company released its Galaxy S24 devices earlier this year after its first Unpacked of 2024, so it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see new versions of the traditional smartphone format here (perhaps save for Olympics-branded models given Samsung’s sponsorship of that event). Engadget
Tesla is claiming Elon Musk won his legal battle over his $56bn pay package because shareholders voted for the compensation, despite a judge rescinding it earlier this year, according to court filing made public on Friday. The company’s filing comes two weeks after Tesla shareholders voted to ratify the 2018 package of stock options. Tesla held the vote following a January ruling by a Delaware judge to void the compensation. The Guardian