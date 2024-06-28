Nyobolt EV sportscar prototype – 10 to 80% charge in under five minutes

Share

Nyobolt’s ultra-fast charging batteries to eliminate slow and inconvenient recharge stops move from the lab to the track

Just 12 months after revealing the concept, a driveable Nyobolt EV prototype, engineered together with CALLUM, will advance testing of the technology in the real world

Initial testing of the Nyobolt EV using a 350kW DC charger has shown its batteries can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in under five minutes, twice the speed of the fastest-charging vehicles

Independent testing of Nyobolt’s technology by a leading global OEM confirms that Nyobolt’s longer-lasting and more sustainable batteries can achieve over 4,000 fast charge cycles

Nyobolt is in talks with eight OEMs about using its technology in high-performance EVs

Nyobolt is taking its high-power density, fast-charging battery technology from the lab into the real world by revealing the first running Nyobolt EV prototype.

Designed and engineered with CALLUM, the Nyobolt EV will be used to both validate the company’s battery performance in a high-performance environment as well as allow car makers to witness an elevated customer experience where inconvenient charging downtime is thing of the past, claims the manufacturer.

Founded in 2019, Cambridge-based Nyobolt has leveraged its next-generation patented carbon and metal oxide anode materials, innovative low-impedance cell design, integrated power electronics and software controls to create power-dense battery and charging systems.

These support the electrification of high-uptime industrial and automotive applications such as heavy-duty off-highway trucks, EVs, robotics and consumer devices that demand high power and quick recharge cycles.

Initial in-vehicle testing this month using powerful 350kW (800V) DC fast chargers has already confirmed that Nyobolt EV’s 50Ah 35kWh battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in four minutes 37 seconds – with a full 100 per cent charge enabling the prototype to achieve a range of 155 WLTP miles.

That is twice the speed of most of the fastest charging vehicles today. Furthermore, as the first four minutes are at a constant current of 500A, this would provide 120 miles of range.

Nyobolt’s technology builds on a decade of battery research led by University of Cambridge battery scientists Professor Clare Grey CBE and Dr Sai Shivareddy, who had invented cutting-edge supercapacitors. Key to Nyobolt’s unique ability to offer ultra-fast charging without impacting battery life is its low-impedance cells that generate less heat, making it easier to manage such high-power levels during charging.

Says Shane Davies, Nyobolt’s director of vehicle battery systems:

“Our Nyobolt EV demonstrates the efficiency gains facilitated by our fast-charging, longer-life battery technology, enabling capacity to be right-sized while still delivering the required performance.”

“Nyobolt is removing the obstacle of slow and inconvenient charging, making electrification appealing and accessible to those who don’t have the time for lengthy charging times or space for a home charger.”

