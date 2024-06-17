Nissan unveils new look Leaf EV, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 details leaked

Samsung is preparing to reshuffle its smartwatch lineup for 2024 with the release of the Galaxy Watch 7 series. Not counting the recent Fan Edition variant, the upgraded 2024 lineup should consist of a standard Galaxy Watch 7 and a brand-new Galaxy Watch Ultra. Color options and US prices for these two wearables have supposedly just leaked. According to new information (via 91mobiles), the standard Galaxy Watch 7 — which should follow the design of the Galaxy Watch 6 — will be available in three color options: Marble Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green. SamMobile

Hybrid working makes employees happier, healthier and more productive, according to research among UK staff who divide their working week between home and the office. Three-quarters of those who work flexibly found they felt less burnout than when they spent their whole week in the office. Hybrid working brings a huge range of benefits for employees’ sleep, eating habits, stress levels and overall sense of wellbeing, according to a survey of 1,026 people who work that way. The Guardian

IKEA has become a bigger fan of USB-C accessories since the braided USB-C cables, plus a multi-socket extension cable. The latter, called Skotat, is currently only available in the EU, but IKEA confirmed to us that it’s coming to the UK in January. since the iPhone 15 finally adopted the standard last year. Now, the furniture giant has followed up its recent Sjöss USB-C charger with a new range of similarly affordable charging accessories. As spotted by Notebookcheck , the range includes a mix of colorful,, plus a multi-socket extension cable. The latter, called Skotat, is currently only available in the EU, but IKEA confirmed to us that it’s coming to the UK in January. Tech Radar

The England team are taking no chances ahead of Euro 2024 as they sport titanium health rings worn by some of the world’s biggest celebrities. As the team trained for their first Euro 2024 against Serbia on Sunday, manager Gareth Southgate was spotted wearing an Oura tracking ring. Midfielder Conor Gallagher was spotted wearing one too and defender John Stones once described his as “addictive”. Sky News

The range of Apple Watch faces is now well over 50, with cool extras arriving on a regular basis, including the recent—and brilliant—Pride Radiance which landed in May alongside a vibrant new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. As Apple giveth, now Apple taketh away, it seems.

When the next software is launched this fall, watchOS 11 will see one particular Watch face removed. As spotted by Zac Hall at 9to5Mac, the Siri Watch face is going to be retired. Of course, Apple could still reverse this decision, but I think that’s highly unlikely, and here’s why. Forbes