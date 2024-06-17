Nissan unveils new look Leaf EV, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 details leaked
We’ve known for some time that the trailblazing Nissan Leaf EV will transform from a family hatchback into an SUV for its next outing. But thanks to a recent teaser video, hints from Nissan’s CEO, and insights shared by one of its European design bosses, we now have a clear picture of what the all-new Leaf will look like – as previewed by our exclusive image. Late last year, Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida confirmed that the brand’s Chill-Out concept, revealed way back in 2021, would become the next-generation Leaf. AutoExpress
Electric vehicle owners may soon be able to swap their car batteries in as little as five minutes with new groundbreaking technology set to hit the UK soon. Nio, a premium Chinese car manufacturer, has launched the third generation of its Power Swap Stations, which allow motorists to replace their batteries in under five minutes. As part of the Nio Power 2025 Battery Swap Station Deployment Plan, it aims to have 4,000 stations worldwide by the end of next year, with 1,000 of them located outside of China. GB News
Samsung is preparing to reshuffle its smartwatch lineup for 2024 with the release of the Galaxy Watch 7 series. Not counting the recent Fan Edition variant, the upgraded 2024 lineup should consist of a standard Galaxy Watch 7 and a brand-new Galaxy Watch Ultra. Color options and US prices for these two wearables have supposedly just leaked. According to new information (via 91mobiles), the standard Galaxy Watch 7 — which should follow the design of the Galaxy Watch 6 — will be available in three color options: Marble Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green. SamMobile
Hybrid working makes employees happier, healthier and more productive, according to research among UK staff who divide their working week between home and the office. Three-quarters of those who work flexibly found they felt less burnout than when they spent their whole week in the office. Hybrid working brings a huge range of benefits for employees’ sleep, eating habits, stress levels and overall sense of wellbeing, according to a survey of 1,026 people who work that way. The Guardian
The England team are taking no chances ahead of Euro 2024 as they sport titanium health rings worn by some of the world’s biggest celebrities. As the team trained for their first Euro 2024 against Serbia on Sunday, manager Gareth Southgate was spotted wearing an Oura tracking ring. Midfielder Conor Gallagher was spotted wearing one too and defender John Stones once described his as “addictive”. Sky News
The range of Apple Watch faces is now well over 50, with cool extras arriving on a regular basis, including the recent—and brilliant—Pride Radiance which landed in May alongside a vibrant new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. As Apple giveth, now Apple taketh away, it seems.
When the next software is launched this fall, watchOS 11 will see one particular Watch face removed. As spotted by Zac Hall at 9to5Mac, the Siri Watch face is going to be retired. Of course, Apple could still reverse this decision, but I think that’s highly unlikely, and here’s why. Forbes