New Skoda Kodiaq iV plug in hybrid offers electric range up to 75 miles

Share

Second-generation plug-in hybrid system delivers increased electric range

Up to 75 miles of all-electric driving range in E-mode

Combined output of 204PS

Six-speed DSG gearbox as standard with three hybrid driving modes

SE and SE L trim levels available from launch with the five-seat plug-in hybrid Kodiaq

Available to order now from £41,935 OTR

Škoda is expanding its range of plug-in hybrid offerings with the introduction of a new Kodiaq iV model, starting from £41,935.

The technology, which has been part of the Škoda range since the introduction of the Octavia iV in 2021, is being offered on the Kodiaq for the first time and comes with a significant all-electric driving range boost along with even greater efficiency.

Škoda’s second-generation plug-in hybrid system comprises a four-cylinder turbocharged 1.5 TSI 150PS engine. As with the first-generation PHEV drivetrain, the motor can move the car alone or in combination with the engine. The motor is also used to start the engine and replaces the traditional alternator.

The second-generation PHEV system makes local emission-free travel possible in electric mode for up to 75 miles (five seat, SE model), but also gives drivers the option of using the petrol engine in hybrid mode working alongside the electric motor for longer distances.

Key to the improvement in range (over the first-generation system) is a larger battery pack. The new Kodiaq iV is fitted with a 25.7kWh pack (19.7kWh usable) that is located under the rear seats. Equipped with integrated water cooling, the pack stores energy to drive the electric motor, accumulates energy gained from regenerative braking, and supplies energy for the heating and air conditioning compressor.



Faster charging

Another significant feature introduced on the second-generation PHEV drivetrain is faster charging. For the first time, a Škoda plug-in hybrid can accept a DC rapid charge. With a peak speed of up to 50kW, it means that the pack can be charged from 10-80% in around 26 minutes.

What’s more the addition of a CCS socket means that the Kodiaq iV can be charged at any public rapid charging station. As with Škoda’s previous PHEV models, the Kodiaq iV can also be charged on an AC supply via an industry-standard Type 2 plug. The maximum charge rate on AC is 11kW, which delivers a charge time of around 2hrs 30 minutes.

The Kodiaq iV is offered with two trim level options, SE and and SE L. The new Kodiaq SE features 18-inch Mazeno alloy wheels, LED front and rear lights, heated front seats and KESSY – keyless start/stop system. SE models come with a 13-inch satellite navigation touchscreen display, 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit and tri-zone climate control. The SE model also comes with a range of safety systems, including Front Assist with braking reaction to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, Blind Spot Detection with door exit warning and Front Cross Traffic Assist.

SE L models add 19-inch Rapeto alloy wheels, LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system), and all-weather light with cornering function. SE L models also feature ecoSuite black design selection with perforated black artificial leather and real leather, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, electrically operated boot and keyless entry and start/stop system.

The new Kodiaq iV is available to order now with prices starting from £41,935.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

