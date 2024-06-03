MrBeast overtakes T-Series for most YouTube subscribers, Siri to get overhaul

Share



MrBeast has overtaken T-Series as the biggest YouTube channel in a long-running battle for the most subscribers. Indian music label T-Series, which uploads trailers and music videos, held the record for the largest YouTube channel for five years, before it was toppled on Sunday. MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, was already the individual with the largest following. But the 26-year-old has now made history on the platform with a seemingly unassailable 269 million subscribers, dethroning T-Series and putting him head and shoulders above everything else. BBC

Fashion behemoth Shein is expected to file documents with regulators in the coming weeks which will take it a step closer to a £50bn float in London. The China-founded retailer, which is headquartered in Singapore, is likely to spark controversy with a listing in Britain. High street leaders are understood to be lobbying ministers over Shein’s alleged use of tax loopholes, while the company is thought to be listing in the UK rather than New York amid US regulatory hurdles for companies with links to China. Telegraph



Mazda has confirmed it is considering a rotary-electric powertrain for deployment in a sports car, and yes, we agree: just put it in the Iconic SP concept and build it now, please. At Mazda, Toyota and Subaru’s recent joint announcement to pledge their considerable engineering talents in building a new generation of [checks notes] combustion engines more suited to electrification (and more standalone power), Mazda revealed an interesting concept engine. It’s a development of the rotary-electric range-extender currently doing admittedly underwhelming business in the MX-30, which is a crossover. Top Gear

The chief executive of Vodafone has ruled out any more major deals as part of her strategy to simplify the sprawling telecoms giant and improve shareholder returns. Margherita Della Valle, a veteran of the FTSE 100 firm who became its CEO in January 2023, shot down the suggestion of more big carve-outs and mergers after ditching its Italian and Spanish arms. “No, we are done,” she told The Sunday Times. “When I became CEO, I said we had three markets to sort out.” CityAM

When Apple launches its annual World Wide Developers Conference, it looks like AI will be front-and-center. A new report claims that one of the key features of the iPhone, the voice assistant Siri, will see a transformational upgrade. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has reported that Siri will be overhauled and the way it will change is pretty cool. Gurman says it will come with, “more advanced artificial intelligence, a move that will let users control individual app functions with their voice, according to people with knowledge of the matter.” Forbes

The Huawei Watch Fit 3, launched in early May, sports a design that’s new for the Chinese company. It’s got a white metal body with bright red rotating crown button, and leather strap, and after we spent a couple of weeks with one our our hands we are ready to share how it performs. Huawei abandoned the rectangular design of the Watch Fit and Watch Fit 2 in favor of a look strongly reminiscent of the Apple Watch. We received a black strap unit, which is arguably the most subdued of the lineup.

When we asked the Huawei team developing the Watch Fit 3 about the resemblance to the Apple Watch we got a straightforward response: customer demand. GSM Arena

A contraceptive gel that men rub on their shoulders to lower their sperm count is safe, effective and starts working more quickly than other similar methods, new research shows. The gel lowered men’s sperm count to the threshold deemed effective for contraception within eight weeks on average – faster than the nine to 15 weeks seen with male contraceptive injections. Sky News

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

