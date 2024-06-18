IMOU offers wireless security camera for under £35
Share
China-based IOT company IMOU has announced the launch of one of its most affordable products – the Cell 3C Wireless Security Camera Series.
While upgrading your home security system to a high-tech solution might seem like a complex and expensive task, the manufacturer claims that the new Cell 3C series is breaking down these barriers by offering advanced features and reliable performance at a wallet-friendly price.
Introducing the Cell 3C Series – specifications from the manufacturer
-
Effortless Installation: No complicated wiring or professional installation is required. The IMOU Cell 3C cameras can be set up in minutes, making home security accessible to everyone.
-
Extended Battery Life: Enjoy up to 120 days of usage on a single charge. The integrated 3W solar panel ensures consistent operation with minimal recharging, reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.
-
Crystal-Clear Image: Capture every detail with 2K QHD resolution. The intelligent full-color night vision adapts to various lighting conditions, providing clear images even in low light.
-
Durable and Weather-Resistant: With an IP66 weatherproof rating, the Cell 3C ensures reliable operation in all weather conditions.