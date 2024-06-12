BYD reveals prices for SEAL U DM-i plug in hybrid EV

Share



Chinese manufacturer BYD (short for Build Your Dreams) has announced UK pricing for its new SEAL plug-in hybrid EV.

The new BYD SEAL U DM-i, which is a five-seater D-segment SUV, is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) in Europe.

For the first time, UK consumers can experience all the benefits of BYD’s Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology which, BYD claims, set a new standard in intelligent PHEV innovation for exceptional energy efficiency, low fuel consumption and motoring performance.

Differing from other PHEV technologies, the BYD Super DM drivetrain prioritises electric power with minimal reliance on fuel, making it kinder to the environment, while effortlessly adapting to different driving conditions, states BYD.

Offered in two trims, the BYD SEAL U DM-i Design (all-wheel drive) on the road (OTR) price is £39,905 with the BYD SEAL U DM-i Boost (front-wheel drive) OTR priced at £33,205 in a choice of 4 exterior paint colours (Delan Black, Time Grey, Snow White, and Tian Qing),

The BYD SEAL U DM-i in Design trim (AWD) features two high-power electric motors (150 kW front and 120 kW rear) and an efficient 18.3 kWh BYD Blade Battery, complemented by the in-house developed 1.5L four-cylinder turbo powered petrol engine, producing 96 kW. When working in conjunction with the two electric motors, the total system maximum power is 238 kW and the total maximum torque 550 Nm.

There is also the BYD SEAL DM-i Boost trim front-wheel drive option, powered by a 1.5L hybrid engine producing 72 kW operating with the 145 kW high-power electric motor, and also utilising the 18.3 kWh BYD Blade Battery. This produces total system power of 160 kW. The BYD SEAL DM-i Boost offers an electric driving range of 49.7 miles (WLTP combined) and a total range of 671 miles when fully charged/fully fuelled.

The BYD SEAL U DM-i is available to order from official BYD dealer partners throughout the UK with sales commencing in September.

For more information, customers can visit https://www.byd.com/uk/car/seal-u-dm-i.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

