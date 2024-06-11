Apple to boost Siri with ChatGPT, Elon Musk says he will ban Apple devices

Share

Apple is to boost its Siri voice assistant and operating systems with OpenAI’s ChatGPT as it seeks to catch up in the AI race. The iPhone maker announced the Siri makeover along with a number of other new features at its annual developers show on Monday. It is part of a new personalised AI system – called “Apple Intelligence” – that aims to offer users a way to navigate Apple devices more easily. Updates to its iPhone and Mac operating systems will allow access to ChatGPT through a partnership with developer OpenAI. BBC

Elon Musk says he will ban Apple devices at his companies. Apple announced earlier on Monday that it would integrate OpenAI’s technology into its iPhones. When users are speaking to Siri, it will be able to hand off some queries to ChatGPT, OpenAI’s large language model. Mr Musk said that such an update would be an “unacceptable security violation”. “If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation,” he wrote on X. Independent

All four iPhone 15 models feature a setting that prevents the devices from charging beyond 80% while toggled on, which can potentially improve an iPhone battery’s lifespan by reducing the time that the battery is fully charged. And with iOS 18, Apple has taken this feature a step further by adding new 85%, 90%, and 95% charging limit options. The feature can be found in the Settings app under Battery → Charging. The charging limit feature remains exclusive to the iPhone 15 lineup on the first iOS 18 beta. MacRumors

The creator of Abba Voyage is said to be in discussions to create a new hologram show that will bring Elvis Presley back to life. Pophouse, a Swedish entertainment firm co-founded by Abba star Björn Ulvaeus, is exploring plans to launch a live show featuring the singer in avatar form. The company has held talks with Sony Music, which owns the rights to Elvis’ songs, as well as Authentic Brands Group, which owns his image and likeness, to partner on the project. Telegraph



Spotify’s personalization features are about to pop up in more areas of the app. The service will soon start showcasing banners and in-app messages tailored to your listening habits, such as telling you how many times you listened to artists like Doja Cat last month. In addition to giving you insight into your activity on the app, Spotify’s messages will prompt you to listen to Doja Cat or encourage you to use Spotify’s AI DJ to play similar music. TheVerge Apple announced at WWDC 2024 that it’s making its Vision Pro headset available in eight new countries: China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Apple will first release the headset in China, Japan and Singapore on June 28, with preorders starting June 13. The Vision Pro will be available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the U.K. on July 12, with preorders starting June 28. TechCrunch While it didn’t get any of the Apple Intelligence features, watchOS 11 is here, expanding on its health and fitness tracking side. The new Vitals app brings key health-tracking metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep tracking at a glance and it will alert you when two or more of these metrics are outside the normal range. Training Load calculates how hard you’re pushing your body during workouts over a 28-day period with a summarized rating from one to ten for workouts while Activity rings can now be paused for rest days or while rehabbing an injury. GSM Arena

