AI dominates 80% of top customer experience trends in 2024, data reveals

AI comprises eight out of the ten top trends influencing customer experience in 2024, according to new data.

The findings, highlighted by the customer experience experts at CX Network, the global online network for customer service and marketing leaders, were published in CX Network’s Global State of CX 2024 report recently.

While AI features several times in the top-10 list, it is also an enabler of other trends, such as automation and self-service.

Respondents were asked to select the three trends having the greatest influence on their role at present. The most selected responses included AI-powered technologies for operations, automation, generative AI chatbots and virtual assistants, conversational AI chatbots and virtual assistants, and generative AI for marketing/hyper- personalization.

Only two of the top ten trends, namely employee engagement and customer loyalty, are not directly linked to AI. The findings highlight the pivotal role AI-powered technologies play in revolutionising customer interactions and operational efficiency.

Says Melanie Mingas, Editor-in-Chief of CX Network:

“Artificial intelligence is critical to meeting the customer’s demand for friction-free and convenient support and is increasingly being recognised as a driver of both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. With a new generation of tools in the marketplace, CX practitioners are equipping and upskilling their teams to meet more customer demands than ever before, without increasing headcount.

“However, our research also found customers want transparency around how AI is being used for CX and failure to deliver on this could impact loyalty in the longer term. This means organisations must begin their AI journey to be fully transparent about how they collect and use customer data, train AI models and deal with bias and hallucinations.”

