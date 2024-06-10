AI cameras deployed for motoring offences, electric headset get NHS approval

Share

A mobile camera will be taken to roads in East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire to catch drivers using phones and those not wearing seat belts. Safer Roads Humber said the camera unit, which is on loan from National Highways, would be in use for a week from Monday 10 June. A spokesperson said: “It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify motorists potentially breaking the law. “The image is then sent to an officer who completes a secondary check and only those committing offences will be prosecuted.” BBC

iPhone users will soon be able to send or delete emails using their voice in a major update to Apple’s Siri digital assistant. The tech giant is preparing to reveal a plethora of new artificial intelligence (AI) features for its iOS smartphone operating system as it seeks to show it has an answer to rival Google’s AI tools. The iPhone maker is expected to reveal a deal with OpenAI that will make its Siri chatbot – which was first launched more than a decade ago – more intelligent and useful. Telegraph

Smart home tech provider Hive has admitted it’s aware of a problem that’s seen some customers unable to connect their electric vehicle (EV) chargers to the Hive app. While you CAN still charge your car if you’re affected, you CAN’T use the app’s features, such as scheduling to charge your car when it costs less. The fault also means you can’t easily track how much you’re spending on charging your vehicle. MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE) first became aware of the issue after receiving complaints from users and spotting reports on social media. MoneySavingExpert

An electric headset for treating depression has been recommended as a more widespread treatment for depression after a successful NHS trial. But it’s not yet known what the long term benefits of the device are. An NHS trial has found that an innovative electric headset for treating depression is an effective way of reducing the symptoms, and has recommended its more widespread use within the health service. The headset from Flow Neuroscience was given to patients with depression by their GP to wear for 30 minutes daily for a period of six weeks, as a non-invasive way to manage the condition. Sky News

Holidaymakers are being warned about a rise in scams where fake social media accounts are used to impersonate airlines. Bogus accounts exist for every major UK airline on X, formerly known as Twitter, and are regularly used to trick customers into giving away their personal data, according to consumer association Which?. It added that X is too slow to take down offending accounts. The social media platform said accounts that impersonate organisations may be permanently suspended under its “misleading and deceptive identities policy”. BBC



Formed in 1941 to supply vehicles to the American army, Jeep is renowned for its rugged off-road vehicles that guzzle gas. But that is changing, or at least the last bit – as the automaker announces its first fully electric vehicle for the US market. It doesn’t come cheap. The Wagoneer S will start from $72,000 for the ‘launch edition’, with cheaper and more expensive models coming in the future. The Wagoneer S has two electric motors that produce 600 horsepower, and it goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. It goes more than 300 miles on a single charge. Daily Mail

Mobile operator O2 (Virgin Media) has today officially confirmed that they’ve started rolling out Hiya’s new Brand ID technology to customers for free, which is a caller identification solution that can reduce the number of calls customers receive from unknown numbers (e.g. scammers) by providing details of the organisation making the call. The news isn’t all that surprising as VMO2 announced in February 2024 that they’d become the second major UK telecoms provider, after BT (EE), to adopt Hiya’s AI-based technologies for call filtering and management (here). ISPreview

