Zen Internet crowned Which’s Customer Service Brand of the Year

Which? has announced the winners of its 2024 Which? Awards, with Zen Internet taking the top spot in the new prestigious Customer Service Brand category.

Winners of the 12 Which? Award categories were announced by the host, BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire, at an in-person ceremony in London today (20th May).

This year’s awards saw Zen Internet crowned the winner of the new Customer Service Brand of the Year Award.

Zen Internet is Which?’s only Recommended Provider for broadband and impressed the judging panel with its high scores for customer service, technical support and value for money.

Over the last six months, Which?’s Customer Service Counts campaign has called for better customer service across the broadband and energy sectors. The consumer champion launched its new Customer Service Brand of the Year Award to recognise best practice in the industry and encourage other firms to follow their example.

Other winners at the 2024 Which? Awards include:

Starling Bank for Banking Brand of the Year

NFU Mutual for Insurance Brand of the Year;

Richer Sounds for Retail Brand of the Year;

SMARTY for Utilities Brand of the Year;

Honda for Car Brand of the Year;

Samsung for Computing Brand of the Year; and

LG for Home Entertainment Brand of the Year.

Says Anabel Hoult, Which? Chief Executive:

“This year, Which? has launched a new Customer Service Brand of the Year Award to recognise best practice in the industries and encourage firms to follow their lead.

“Whether they’ve been awarded for high customer scores in our survey, excellent customer support, or great value products, all of this year’s awardees should be very proud of what they’ve achieved in winning this award.

“I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to all the 2024 Which? Award winners.”

The Awards, which have been running since 2007, recognise best practice for consumers and give awards to businesses and products from banks to home entertainment brands.

Full list of categories, winners and shortlist below.

Category 2024 winner 2024 shortlist Which? banking brand of the year Starling Bank Coventry Building Society, Nationwide, Starling Bank Which? insurance brand of the year NFU Mutual LV=, NFU Mutual, WPA Which? travel brand of the year Jet2 Brittany Ferries, Jet2, The Landmark Trust, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Premier Inn Which? retailer of the year Richer Sounds Euronics, John Lewis, QVC, Richer Sounds, Seasalt Cornwall Which? utilities brand of the year SMARTY giffgaff, Octopus Energy, SMARTY, Zen Internet Which? customer service brand of the year Zen Internet Euronics, Jet2, NFU Mutual, Richer Sounds, Viking, Zen Internet Which? car brand of the year Honda Genesis, Honda, KIA, Toyota Which? baby and child brand of the year CYBEX Bugaboo, Cybex, Joie, Nuna, VTech Which? Computing brand of the year Samsung Apple, Bitdefender, Canon, Samsung Which? Home entertainment brand of the year LG LG, Bowers & Wilkins, JBL, Marshall, Samsung Which? best value appliance brand of the year Beko Beko, Cookology, Hisense, Logik Which? Trusted Trader of the year Move On Removals & Storage Ltd AJT Showers, Associated Stairlifts, LCM Flat Roofing Ltd, Move On Removals & Storage Ltd

