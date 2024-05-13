UK tech talent could earn 35% more switching to AI role, data reveals

Share

The average UK tech worker could increase salary by around £20,518 (35.8%) by switching to an AI-based role.

Employees skilled in Structured Query Learning (SQL) could see a salary increase of £10,736 (18.8%) by switching to Python.

Deep Learning is more in demand than Machine Learning, and making the switch could net employees a salary increase of £16,024 (23.6%).

As industries across the board continue to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, the demand for skilled specialists in the UK has more than tripled.

This demand has created a lucrative opportunity for tech workers to capitalise on their expertise by transitioning into AI or ML roles.

But just how much more can the average tech worker expect to earn by making this shift? The experts at AIPRM analysed average entry-level salaries, comparing them to higher-skilled roles across a range of jobs within the tech sector to find out.

Comparing Salaries Across Technology Job Skills

Job Skill Comparison Mean Salary (£ Per Annum) Increase (£) Increase (%) Non-AI Skills VS AI Skills 57,263 +20,518 35.8% 77,781 Machine Learning VS Deep Learning 68,039 +16,024 23.6% 84,063 Structured Query Language (SQL) VS Python 57,104 +10,736 18.8% 67,840 Excel VS Structured Query Language (SQL) 52,851 +4,253 8.1% 57,104

*A copy of the full data set can be found here.

1. From non-AI Skills to AI Skills – Increase of £20,518

Tech workers with a non-AI based skillset can expect to earn around £57,263 per annum on average. This is already 48.3% higher than the UK average salary of £34,963, however making the switch to an AI-based role could see salaries skyrocket even higher, earning you £77,781 per annum – a considerable increase of 35.8%.

2. Machine Learning vs Deep Learning – Increase of £16,024

Those skilled in machine learning can expect to earn a comfortable salary of around £68,039 on average. In comparison, making the transition to a deep learning-based role could see tech workers earning around £84,063 – an increase of £16,024, or 23.6%.

3. Structured Query Language (SQL) vs Python – Increase of £10,736

SQL (Structured Query Language) is one of the most widely used database languages and plays a crucial role in data management and analysis across various industries. Tech workers versed in this skillset can expect to earn £57,104 per annum on average. Making the switch to Python, however, could see workers earning around £67,840 per annum, an increase of £10,736 or 18.8%.

4. Excel vs Structured Query Language (SQL) – Increase of £4,253

Tech workers with Excel skills can earn a salary of £52,851 per annum on average but those who supplement their learning with SQL skills can expect a sizable salary boost, earning around £57,104 per annum, an increase of 8.1%. Although SQL and Excel are both widely used tools for data management and analysis, SQL excels (no pun intended) in handling large datasets and complex relational databases.

Christoph C. Cemper on behalf of AIPRM comments:

“AI and ML are not just buzzwords anymore; they’re driving real-world innovation and reshaping industries. The UK demand for skilled AI and ML professionals has shot through the roof in recent years, creating a supply-demand gap that’s tilting the scales in favour of those with the right skills.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

