Trustpilot removes 3.3 million fake reviews in 2023

Removal of fake reviews remains steady YoY (6%), with the majority (82%) identified by Trustpilot’s automated detection technology

Fake detection technology becoming more sophisticated by drawing on wealth of data from increasing number of reviews on platform

Increased consumer warnings and alerts on Trustpilot, alongside ongoing litigation efforts against misuse, have helped

Trustpilot, the global online consumer review platform, has today released its latest Transparency Report, to help demonstrate its efforts upholding trust between businesses and consumers.

In 2023, 54 million reviews were published on Trustpilot globally, a 17% increase from 2022. Meanwhile, over a million businesses were reviewed, one-fifth of them for the first time, helping consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

Despite a surge in reviews on the platform, the removal of fake reviews has remained steady year-on-year, with Trustpilot removing 6% of total reviews in both 2023 (3.3 million) and 2022 (2.6 million). The majority of fake reviews were identified by Trustpilot’s automated detection systems, up from 68% in 2022 to 82% in 2023.

This follows Trustpilot’s continued investment in technology and systems, including AI, to automatically identify unusual behavioural patterns and anomalies, while analysing hundreds of data points to detect reviews that breach the platform’s guidelines.

Trustpilot’s active community of reviewers and businesses has also played a key role in maintaining trust. Both groups can flag a review to moderators on the platform at any time if they believe it breaches guidelines. Trustpilot also provides a whistleblower functionality, for people to confidentially report any problems.

Says Anoop Joshi, Trustpilot’s Chief Trust Officer:

“It’s essential that we keep on proactively fighting fake reviews and defending genuine reviews, through investment in our bespoke technology and specialist teams, in order to maintain the integrity of our platform. Our vision is to be the universal symbol of trust for businesses and consumers alike, and in a world where misinformation is rife, that’s never been more important.”

Trustpilot has taken measures in 2023 to help consumers make informed decisions about where to spend their money. Last year, Trustpilot published almost 7,000 public consumer warnings on the company profiles of offending businesses – more than double the number compared to the previous year – and issued 46,000 warnings to businesses violating guidelines.

This led to Trustpilot also taking legal action against 10 businesses over the past two years, with all damages from successful cases donated to consumer rights charities such as Citizens Advice in the UK.

For more information about Trustpilot’s Transparency Report go to https://business.trustpilot.com/reports/transparency

