Tech firms urged to improve autocorrect, OpenAI does deal with News Corp

Share



People whose names get mangled by autocorrect have urged technology companies to fix the problem faster, with one person whose name gets switched to “Satan” saying: “I am tired of it.” People with Irish, Indian and Welsh names are among those calling for improvements to the systems that operate on phones and computers as part of the “I am not a typo” campaign. “It is important that technology becomes more inclusive,” said Savan-Chandni Gandecha, whose name has been autocorrected to Satan. Guardian

OpenAI has struck a deal with News Corp, the media company that owns The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and others. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI’s deal with News Corp could be worth over $250 million in the next five years “in the form of cash and credits for use of OpenAI technology.” The multi-year agreement gives OpenAI access to current and archived articles from News Corp publications for AI training and to answer user questions. The Verge

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) could be fined £750,000 for a major data breach last year. Following the breach last summer, the PSNI confirmed that the information was in the hands of dissident republicans, among others. The Information Commissioner’s Office has announced that the proposed fine could be imposed on the PSNI “for failing to protect the personal information of its entire workforce”. The PSNI has said it cannot afford such a fine. BBC

Tired of using the same set of emoji? Great news. There may be more soon. On its website, the Unicode Consortium (a non-profit organization that, among many other things, decides which emoji make it onto people’s phones) posted some samples of the next batch of emoji that could come to iOS and Android soon. The most important thing to note here is that there is an emoji that has bags under its eyes. Mashable

Mike Lynch is set to take the stand in a San Francisco court on Thursday as a witness for the defence in his own criminal fraud trial. Mr Lynch, Autonomy’s founder and former chief executive, and Stephen Chamberlain, the company’s former finance director, are on trial on US fraud charges over the sale of the British software company to Hewlett Packard in 2011. The British entrepreneur has been accused of duping Hewlett Packard into buying his software start-up for $11 billion (£8.7 billion) Telegraph

The new iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air 6 landed just two weeks ago, which means many people will soon be wondering to what to do with their old tablets. Well, some new data has revealed what most iPad owners do in that situation – and surprisingly, the vast majority hang onto their Apple slates. A new report from the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), which tracks the behavior of repeat iPad buyers in the twelve months up to the end of March 2024, reveals that a whopping 67% of iPad owners kept their old tablet rather than trading them in. Tech Radar

The iOS 17.5 update released last week caused some deleted photos to resurface, and to address this issue, Apple has rolled out iOS 17.5.1 with a fix for the bug. In the release notes for iOS 17.5.1, Apple said, “This update provides important bug fixes and addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.”

That sounds vague, and a detailed explanation by Apple would’ve been appreciated since some users reported seeing images that were deleted years ago. Anyway, if you own an eligible iPhone, you can download iOS 17.5.1 by navigating to its Settings > General > Software Update menu. GSM Arena

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

