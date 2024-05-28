Skywell BE11 unveiled at Everything Electric Show

Share

A single trim level which includes 12.8” touchscreen display, heated and ventilated seats and motion-sensing electric rear tailgate

Two battery options offering a range of up to 304 miles (WLTP – Combined)

Backed by a 7-year, 100,000-mile vehicle warranty and 8-year, 155,000-mile battery warranty

Pricing to be confirmed

The all-new Skywell BE11 was officially unveiled to the British public today (May 28th, 2024) at the Everything Electric Show in Harrogate by broadcaster and EV expert Rob Llewellyn.

Distributed in the UK by Innovation Automotive, the Skywell brand was formed in 2017 by Skyworth and the Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Company.

The exterior design is characterised by the ‘razor’ LED headlights, sharp contours and chrome accents, while the durable black skirting provides an effective shield against stone-chips and scratches.

The Skywell BE11 will be available to pre-order through the Innovation Automotive website (www.innovation-automotive.co.uk) from August 2024, with the first models arriving into IA’s growing dealer network in September.

On board is a 12.8” touchscreen display featuring Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless AndroidAuto, a DAB radio, 3 USB ports and a Metz sound system with 8 speakers, engineered in Germany.

All models are powered by a spritely 204PS/320Nm motor which propels the BE11 to 62mph in just 9.6 seconds, and there are options of either a 72kWh or 86kWh lithium-ion battery which provide practical ranges of 248 and 304 miles respectively (WLTP – Combined).

Prices are yet to be announced but promise to be ‘extremely competitive’ and all models are backed by a 7-year vehicle warranty and an 8-year, 155,000 warranty for the battery

Key exterior features

Razor LED Headlights

Automatic & Headlights

Rear Privacy Glass

Large Opening Panoramic Skyroof

Heated & Automatic Folding Door Mirrors

Electric Tailgate with Motion-Sense Opening

Silver Roof Rails

Intelligent Entry Central Locking

“Lynx’ 19″” Diamond-Cut Wheels”

Premium Metallic Paintwork – option

Pearlescent Paintwork – option

Key interior features

Black Leather Style Upholstery

6-Way Electrically Adjustable Driver & Passenger Seats

Front Seat Heating & Ventilation

60:40 Rear Seats

12.3″ LCV Instrument Panel

Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel

128-colour Ambient Interior Lighting

Wireless Smartphone Charging

Automatic Air Conditioning

Rear Air Conditioning Outlet

220v 3-Pin Socket

12v Socket

Multi-Layer Sound Absorbing Carpets

12.8″ Touchscreen Display

DAB Radio

Bluetooth

Wireless Apple CarPlay

Wireless Android Auto

Metz Sound System with 8 Speakers

3 USB Ports

Key safety features

Front, Side & Curtain Airbags

ISOFIX on Rear Seats

Parking Sensors – Front & Rear

High-Definition Reversing Camera

360° Panoramic Parking Camera

ABS with Traction Control, EBD, ESC and EBA

Hill Assist & Hill Descent Control

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Parking Assist (APA)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Intelligent Cruise Assist (ICA)

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

TECHNICAL INFORMATION STANDARD Length 4,720mm Width 1,908mm Height 1,696mm Battery Construction NMC Lithium Ion Battery Capacity (rated) 72kWh / 86kWh Weight 1,880kg / 1,930kg Range (WLTP – Combined) 248mi / 304mi Maximum Charging Speed (DC) TBC Maximum Charging Speed (AC) 11kW Charging Time (DC – 20-70%) TBC Maximum Power 150kW / 204PS Maximum Torque 320Nm Acceleration (0-62mph) 9.6s Maximum Speed 93mph Drive Mode Front Wheel Drive Brake Type (Front/Rear) Ven. Disc/Disc Front Suspension MacPherson Strut Rear Suspension Multilink Tyre 235/50 R19

