Skywell BE11 unveiled at Everything Electric Show
A single trim level which includes 12.8” touchscreen display, heated and ventilated seats and motion-sensing electric rear tailgate
Two battery options offering a range of up to 304 miles (WLTP – Combined)
Backed by a 7-year, 100,000-mile vehicle warranty and 8-year, 155,000-mile battery warranty
Pricing to be confirmed
The all-new Skywell BE11 was officially unveiled to the British public today (May 28th, 2024) at the Everything Electric Show in Harrogate by broadcaster and EV expert Rob Llewellyn.
Distributed in the UK by Innovation Automotive, the Skywell brand was formed in 2017 by Skyworth and the Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Company.
The exterior design is characterised by the ‘razor’ LED headlights, sharp contours and chrome accents, while the durable black skirting provides an effective shield against stone-chips and scratches.
The Skywell BE11 will be available to pre-order through the Innovation Automotive website (www.innovation-automotive.co.uk) from August 2024, with the first models arriving into IA’s growing dealer network in September.
On board is a 12.8” touchscreen display featuring Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless AndroidAuto, a DAB radio, 3 USB ports and a Metz sound system with 8 speakers, engineered in Germany.
All models are powered by a spritely 204PS/320Nm motor which propels the BE11 to 62mph in just 9.6 seconds, and there are options of either a 72kWh or 86kWh lithium-ion battery which provide practical ranges of 248 and 304 miles respectively (WLTP – Combined).
Prices are yet to be announced but promise to be ‘extremely competitive’ and all models are backed by a 7-year vehicle warranty and an 8-year, 155,000 warranty for the battery
Key exterior features
- Razor LED Headlights
- Automatic & Headlights
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Large Opening Panoramic Skyroof
- Heated & Automatic Folding Door Mirrors
- Electric Tailgate with Motion-Sense Opening
- Silver Roof Rails
- Intelligent Entry Central Locking
- “Lynx’ 19″” Diamond-Cut Wheels”
- Premium Metallic Paintwork – option
- Pearlescent Paintwork – option
Key interior features
- Black Leather Style Upholstery
- 6-Way Electrically Adjustable Driver & Passenger Seats
- Front Seat Heating & Ventilation
- 60:40 Rear Seats
- 12.3″ LCV Instrument Panel
- Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel
- 128-colour Ambient Interior Lighting
- Wireless Smartphone Charging
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Rear Air Conditioning Outlet
- 220v 3-Pin Socket
- 12v Socket
- Multi-Layer Sound Absorbing Carpets
- 12.8″ Touchscreen Display
- DAB Radio
- Bluetooth
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Metz Sound System with 8 Speakers
- 3 USB Ports
Key safety features
- Front, Side & Curtain Airbags
- ISOFIX on Rear Seats
- Parking Sensors – Front & Rear
- High-Definition Reversing Camera
- 360° Panoramic Parking Camera
- ABS with Traction Control, EBD, ESC and EBA
- Hill Assist & Hill Descent Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Parking Assist (APA)
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Intelligent Cruise Assist (ICA)
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
|TECHNICAL INFORMATION
|STANDARD
|Length
|4,720mm
|Width
|1,908mm
|Height
|1,696mm
|Battery Construction
|NMC Lithium Ion
|Battery Capacity (rated)
|72kWh / 86kWh
|Weight
|1,880kg / 1,930kg
|Range (WLTP – Combined)
|248mi / 304mi
|Maximum Charging Speed (DC)
|TBC
|Maximum Charging Speed (AC)
|11kW
|Charging Time (DC – 20-70%)
|TBC
|Maximum Power
|150kW / 204PS
|Maximum Torque
|320Nm
|Acceleration (0-62mph)
|9.6s
|Maximum Speed
|93mph
|Drive Mode
|Front Wheel Drive
|Brake Type (Front/Rear)
|Ven. Disc/Disc
|Front Suspension
|MacPherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multilink
|Tyre
|235/50 R19