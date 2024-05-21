Productivity soars in sectors exposed to AI, Trump’s Truth Social loses over £250 million in 3 months

Share

The sectors of the global economy most heavily exposed to artificial intelligence (AI) are witnessing a marked productivity increase and command a significant wage premium, according to a report. Boosting hopes that AI might help lift the global economy out of a 15-year, low-growth trough, a PwC study found productivity growth was almost five times as rapid in parts of the economy where AI penetration was highest than in less exposed sectors. PwC said that in the UK, one of the 15 countries covered by the report, job postings that require AI skills were growing 3.6 times faster relative to all job listings. Guardian

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has said she was left “shocked” and “angered” after OpenAI launched a chatbot with an “eerily similar” voice to her own. The actress said she had previously turned down an approach by the company to voice its new chatbot, which reads text aloud to users. When the new model, called Sky, debuted last week commentators were quick to draw comparisons between the chatbot’s tone and Johansson’s in the 2013 film Her. OpenAI said on Monday that it would remove the voice, but insisted that it was not meant to be an “imitation” of the star. BBC

Some information is coming to light surrounding Android 15’s battery life improvements for devices. Mishaal Rahman, co-host of the Android Faithful podcast, sat down with Google’s Dave Burke and Sameer Samat to discuss device battery life (via Android Authority). What Android 15 reportedly sets out to improve is the idle or standby state of phones, also known as “doze.” Burke explained that the doze state will be sped up by about 50%. With devices expected to enter this standby mode a lot quicker, Burke adds that this should result in a slightly longer battery life for all devices with Android 15.



Donald Trump’s social network lost $327.6m (£257.7m) in the first three months of the year, according to the first results released since its blockbuster $8bn float in March. Trump Media and Technology (TMTG), the parent company of Mr Trump’s Twitter rival Truth Social, suffered the loss on revenues of just $770,500, a drop from $1.1m a year earlier. It attributed the fall to “a change in the revenue share with one of our advertising partners”. The losses were almost entirely driven by accounting expenses related to the company recently going public in New York. Telegraph

Earlier today, Apple issued a fix in iOS and iPadOS 17.5.1. Patching buggy software is a good, normal thing. But that’s not the issue here. The issue is that the fix “addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted”. On iOS, deleted photos technically spend 30 days in the Recently Deleted folder before disappearing for good, but the intent to send a photo to digital oblivion is still there. A reasonable person would expect a deleted file to stay that way. The Verge



Display Week 2024 has provided some interesting developments in the world of screen technology from the likes of LG Display and TCL CSOT, but now it’s Samsung Display’s turn to flaunt its latest advancements. This year it seems like QD-LED, or NanoLED as it’s sometimes known, is the hot topic – and it looks like Samsung is getting in on the action. It has shown off the largest QD-LED display to date, and while it may not be TV-sized yet, it’s certainly a step forward. It measures 18 inches, features a 3200 x 1800 resolution, and is rated at 250 nits of brightness. WhatHiFi

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

