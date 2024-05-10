Neuralink implant partly detaches from patient’s brain, terrestrial TV reaching ‘tipping point’

Share



Neuralink’s first attempt at implanting its chip in a human being’s skull hit an unexpected setback after the device began to detach from the patient’s brain, the company revealed on Wednesday. The patient, Noland Arbaugh, underwent surgery in February to attach a Neuralink chip to his brain, but the device’s functionality began to decrease within the month after his implant. Some of the device’s threads, which connect the miniature computer to the brain, had begun to retract. The Guardian

Terrestrial TV is reaching a “tipping point” that risks leaving older audiences with less choice and reduced quality, Ofcom has warned. In a report published on Thursday, the media watchdog warned that a sharp decline in traditional TV viewing had prompted broadcasters including the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 to place an ever-growing focus on their streaming services. The shift risks leaving many viewers – particularly older ones who rely on terrestrial – left behind if the move to streaming is “unmanaged”. Telegraph

Featured Image Credit: UNILAD/Midjourney rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has left a lot of people worried as of late, but there’s no doubt that it provides a lot of exciting possibilities. Here at UNILAD we like to look ahead to the future, and thanks to Thehas left a lot of people worried as of late, but there’s no doubt that it provides a lot of exciting possibilities. Here at UNILAD we like to look ahead to the future, and thanks to AI , we can do just that. It has cleverly predicted what kind of future is on the cards for the human race. We decided to ask AI program Midjourney to mock up some pictures of what it reckons we will look like 1,000 years from now. And unfortunately, the results are pretty terrifying. Unilad

Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery say they will start to offer a bundle of the Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming services to customers in the US this summer. The new package will be available to customers on all three streaming platforms. The media giants said they will offer plans with and without adverts but did not reveal how much they will charge customers. The move comes as Disney and Warner Bros face competition from rivals, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. BBC The Xperia 1 V (curr. $858 on Amazon) is on the verge of being replaced. To recap, Sony has already confirmed its plans to release new Xperia smartphones later this month, details of which we have covered separately. Nonetheless, promotional images have already leaked online, as have numerous product renders. Now, a leaker has named all the camera sensors that Sony is said to have included within the Xperia 1 VI… Somewhat surprisingly, it seems that the Xperia 1 VI relies upon the same camera sensors that underpin the Xperia 10 VI. GSM Arena Tesla’s electric-vehicle charging team is scrambling plans for rolling out new fast-charging stations and may delay President Elon Musk’s decision to gutis scrambling plans for rolling out new fast-charging stations and may delay President Joe Biden ‘s efforts to electrify U.S. highways. Last year, the Biden administration announced rules for an ambitious plan to expand the country’s charging infrastructure and jump-start EV adoption. Under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, the government is doling out $5 billion to states over five years to build 500,000 EV chargers. Reuters

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

