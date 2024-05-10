Neuralink implant partly detaches from patient’s brain, terrestrial TV reaching ‘tipping point’
Neuralink’s first attempt at implanting its chip in a human being’s skull hit an unexpected setback after the device began to detach from the patient’s brain, the company revealed on Wednesday. The patient, Noland Arbaugh, underwent surgery in February to attach a Neuralink chip to his brain, but the device’s functionality began to decrease within the month after his implant. Some of the device’s threads, which connect the miniature computer to the brain, had begun to retract. The Guardian
Terrestrial TV is reaching a “tipping point” that risks leaving older audiences with less choice and reduced quality, Ofcom has warned. In a report published on Thursday, the media watchdog warned that a sharp decline in traditional TV viewing had prompted broadcasters including the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 to place an ever-growing focus on their streaming services. The shift risks leaving many viewers – particularly older ones who rely on terrestrial – left behind if the move to streaming is “unmanaged”. Telegraph
Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery say they will start to offer a bundle of the Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming services to customers in the US this summer. The new package will be available to customers on all three streaming platforms. The media giants said they will offer plans with and without adverts but did not reveal how much they will charge customers. The move comes as Disney and Warner Bros face competition from rivals, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. BBC
The Xperia 1 V (curr. $858 on Amazon) is on the verge of being replaced. To recap, Sony has already confirmed its plans to release new Xperia smartphones later this month, details of which we have covered separately. Nonetheless, promotional images have already leaked online, as have numerous product renders. Now, a leaker has named all the camera sensors that Sony is said to have included within the Xperia 1 VI… Somewhat surprisingly, it seems that the Xperia 1 VI relies upon the same camera sensors that underpin the Xperia 10 VI. GSM Arena